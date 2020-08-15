  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2454 Down 26
Sep 2498 2538 2434 2436 Down 51
Oct 2454 Down 26
Dec 2481 2528 2448 2454 Down 26
Mar 2468 2504 2439 2445 Down 19
May 2460 2493 2432 2438 Down 17
Jul 2461 2482 2427 2433 Down 16
Sep 2452 2469 2419 2426 Down 15
Dec 2450 2457 2413 2417 Down 12
Mar 2417 Down 10
May 2422 Down 10
Jul 2422 Down 10