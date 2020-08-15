BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2454 Down 26 Sep 2498 2538 2434 2436 Down 51 Oct 2454 Down 26 Dec 2481 2528 2448 2454 Down 26 Mar 2468 2504 2439 2445 Down 19 May 2460 2493 2432 2438 Down 17 Jul 2461 2482 2427 2433 Down 16 Sep 2452 2469 2419 2426 Down 15 Dec 2450 2457 2413 2417 Down 12 Mar 2417 Down 10 May 2422 Down 10 Jul 2422 Down 10