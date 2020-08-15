BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2454
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2498
|2538
|2434
|2436
|Down
|51
|Oct
|2454
|Down
|26
|Dec
|2481
|2528
|2448
|2454
|Down
|26
|Mar
|2468
|2504
|2439
|2445
|Down
|19
|May
|2460
|2493
|2432
|2438
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2461
|2482
|2427
|2433
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2452
|2469
|2419
|2426
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2450
|2457
|2413
|2417
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2417
|Down
|10
|May
|2422
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2422
|Down
|10