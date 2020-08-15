New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|42.33
|42.57
|41.62
|42.01
|Down .23
|Sep
|42.62
|42.84
|41.93
|42.31
|Down .21
|Oct
|42.94
|43.15
|42.30
|42.67
|Down .17
|Nov
|43.27
|43.46
|42.65
|43.00
|Down .15
|Dec
|43.55
|43.71
|42.98
|43.30
|Down .14
|Jan
|43.87
|43.87
|43.30
|43.58
|Down .12
|Feb
|44.03
|44.21
|43.56
|43.84
|Down .11
|Mar
|44.25
|44.25
|43.80
|44.06
|Down .10
|Apr
|44.45
|44.50
|44.00
|44.24
|Down .09
|May
|44.57
|44.71
|44.15
|44.39
|Down .08
|Jun
|44.71
|44.78
|44.30
|44.51
|Down .07
|Jul
|44.80
|44.88
|44.42
|44.60
|Down .07
|Aug
|44.68
|44.87
|44.54
|44.68
|Down .07
|Sep
|44.77
|44.77
|44.74
|44.74
|Down .07
|Oct
|44.81
|Down .08
|Nov
|45.07
|45.24
|44.73
|44.89
|Down .09
|Dec
|44.92
|Down .10
|Jan
|44.96
|Down .11
|Feb
|45.02
|Down .11
|Mar
|45.08
|Down .11
|Apr
|45.14
|Down .12
|May
|45.46
|45.55
|45.17
|45.22
|Down .12
|Jun
|45.26
|Down .12
|Jul
|45.32
|Down .12
|Aug
|45.40
|Down .13
|Sep
|45.50
|Down .13
|Oct
|45.61
|Down .14
|Nov
|45.94
|46.11
|45.66
|45.74
|Down .12
|Dec
|45.80
|Down .11
|Jan
|45.87
|Down .11
|Feb
|45.94
|Down .11
|Mar
|46.00
|Down .11
|Apr
|46.05
|Down .12
|May
|46.10
|46.10
|46.05
|46.10
|Down .14
|Jun
|46.13
|Down .16
|Jul
|46.18
|Down .16
|Aug
|46.25
|Down .15
|Sep
|46.33
|Down .13
|Oct
|46.41
|Down .15
|Nov
|46.51
|Down .17
|Dec
|46.55
|Down .17
|Jan
|46.58
|Down .17
|Feb
|46.72
|Down .17
|Mar
|46.72
|Down .17
|Apr
|46.82
|Down .17
|May
|46.85
|Down .17
|Jun
|46.86
|Down .18
|Jul
|46.96
|Down .19
|Aug
|47.05
|Down .20
|Sep
|47.06
|Down .21
|Oct
|47.19
|Down .22
|Nov
|47.23
|Down .23
|Dec
|47.24
|Down .23
|Jan
|47.37
|Down .23
|Feb
|47.38
|Down .23
|Mar
|47.46
|Down .23
|Apr
|47.56
|Down .23
|May
|47.63
|Down .23
|Jun
|47.69
|Down .23
|Jul
|47.79
|Down .23
|Aug
|47.82
|Down .24
|Sep
|47.85
|Down .24
|Oct
|48.05
|Down .24
|Nov
|48.10
|Down .24
|Dec
|48.12
|Down .24
|Jan
|48.16
|Down .24
|Feb
|48.24
|Down .24
|Mar
|48.32
|Down .24
|Apr
|48.43
|Down .24
|May
|48.55
|Down .25
|Jun
|48.66
|Down .25
|Jul
|48.76
|Down .25
|Aug
|48.83
|Down .26
|Sep
|48.91
|Down .26
|Oct
|48.96
|Down .27
|Nov
|49.00
|Down .28
|Dec
|49.02
|Down .28
|Jan
|49.06
|Down .29
|Feb
|49.14
|Down .29
|Mar
|49.22
|Down .30
|Apr
|49.36
|Down .30
|May
|49.45
|Down .35
|Jun
|49.63
|Down .32
|Jul
|49.74
|Down .32
|Aug
|49.83
|Down .33
|Sep
|49.90
|Down .34
|Oct
|49.96
|Down .34
|Nov
|49.98
|Down .35
|Dec
|50.01
|Down .36
|Jan
|50.05
|Down .36
|Feb
|50.11
|Down .37
|Mar
|50.19
|Down .38
|Apr
|50.31
|Down .38
|May
|50.40
|Down .43
|Jun
|50.57
|Down .40
|Jul
|50.68
|Down .41
|Aug
|50.77
|Down .42
|Sep
|50.85
|Down .43
|Oct
|50.90
|Down .44
|Nov
|50.93
|Down .45
|Dec
|50.98
|Down .45
|Jan
|51.02
|Down .46
|Feb
|51.09
|Down .47
|Mar
|51.17
|Down .48
|Apr
|51.28
|Down .49
|May
|51.35
|Down .54
|Jun
|51.50
|Down .51
|Jul
|51.60
|Down .52
|Aug
|51.68
|Down .53
|Sep
|51.76
|Down .53
|Oct
|51.82
|Down .54
|Nov
|51.88
|Down .55
|Dec
|51.96
|Down .56
|Jan
|52.00
|Down .57
|Feb
|52.05
|Down .58
|Mar
|52.14
|Down .58
|Apr
|52.24
|Down .59
|May
|52.30
|Down .64
|Jun
|52.41
|Down .64
|Jul
|52.51
|Down .64
|Aug
|52.61
|Down .64
|Sep
|52.70
|Down .64
|Oct
|52.78
|Down .64
|Nov
|52.84
|Down .64
|Dec
|52.90
|Down .64
|Jan
|52.95
|Down .64