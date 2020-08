In-form Horsfield shoots 64, leads Celtic Classic

Thomas Pieters of Belgium watches the flight of his ball during day two of the Celtic Classic at Celtic Manor Resort, near Newport, Wales, Friday Aug.... Thomas Pieters of Belgium watches the flight of his ball during day two of the Celtic Classic at Celtic Manor Resort, near Newport, Wales, Friday Aug. 14, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Sam Horsfield kept up his excellent form since the resumption of the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Celtic Classic on Friday.

The Englishman has been one of the leading players on the so-called U.K. Swing over the past month, having won the Hero Open and earning a top-10 finish in the British Masters.

With an eagle at the par-5 18th hole, Horsfield moved to 11 under par for the tournament being held at Celtic Manor, the venue for the 2010 Ryder Cup.

First-round leader Thomas Pieters had the chance to retain the lead after heading to the last tied with Horsfield, but the big-hitting Belgian made bogey to drop into outright second place with a 68.

Andrew Johnston, better known by his nickname “Beef,” finished eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie to complete a wild round of 66 that began with a triple bogey and contained seven birdies in all.

Johnston was tied for third — two shots off the lead on 9 under overall — with Thomas Detry (66) and Callum Shinkwin (65).

The Celtic Classic is the fourth event of the six-week U.K. Swing, taking place in an isolated environment, after the tour resumed following a five-month stoppage because of the coronavirus outbreak.

