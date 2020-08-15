Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pushed back Friday against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state and promised more help soon for tens of thousands of residents entering their fifth day without electricity.

Reynolds said that 100 members of the Iowa National Guard arrived in hard-hit Cedar Rapids on Friday to help clear tree debris that is blocking many downed power lines.

She said she has commitments from the state's largest utilities that customers should have their power restored by Tuesday, if not sooner.

Reynolds, a Republican, said that she would submit the state's request for a federal disaster declaration on Monday after completing mandatory damage assessments. She said that President Donald Trump has promised to act swiftly to provide resources once that's approved.

Reynolds said the Iowa National Guard was not activated because the state did not receive a request for help from local officials until Thursday.

Several residents, a Democratic congresswoman representing the area, and a major labor union had criticized Reynolds for not moving faster to provide aid after Monday's storm.

“Everybody is doing the best they can,” Reynolds said at a news conference in Cedar Rapids.

Several residents said they were struggling to meet their basic needs and growing increasingly frustrated.