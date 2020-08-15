  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/08/15 02:13
Sibongile Zulu poses for a portrait inside her home in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Zulu is HIV positive and couldn't get her f...
A woman smiles as her face is covered in colored powder during the Holi Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The popular ancient Hindu f...
Cyclists ride the gravel roads of the Free States outside Clarens, South Africa, Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has come into full force...
Fruit and vegetable vendors, wearing masks against the spread of COVID-19, wait for customers at a market in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 202...
A boy casts a shadow as he shoots a ball at a basketball court of an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Efrem Luka...
People cool off under a fountain along the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Temperatures in Paris were expected to hit 37 degrees Ce...
A volunteer with the Spanish NGO Open Arms Julia Martin, 38, plays with 4-month old Biel as his father gets a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Vil...
A woman fights with a police officer as the other police detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results as demonstrators encounter agg...
Mechanics practice changing tires on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari racing car during preparations ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Cat...
A woman holds flowers as people, some of them ethnic Belarusians, gather to support Belarusian opposition in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow...

AUGUST 7 - 13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

