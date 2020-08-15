AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A woman holds flowers as people, some of them ethnic Belarusians, gather to support Belarusian opposition in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow... A woman holds flowers as people, some of them ethnic Belarusians, gather to support Belarusian opposition in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Mechanics practice changing tires on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari racing car during preparations ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Cat... Mechanics practice changing tires on Charles Leclerc's Ferrari racing car during preparations ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A woman fights with a police officer as the other police detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results as demonstrators encounter agg... A woman fights with a police officer as the other police detain an opposition supporter protesting the election results as demonstrators encounter aggressive police tactics in the capital of Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Demonstrators have swarmed the streets ever since Sunday's election in which officials reported that President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote to win a sixth term in office. (AP Photo)

A volunteer with the Spanish NGO Open Arms Julia Martin, 38, plays with 4-month old Biel as his father gets a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Vil... A volunteer with the Spanish NGO Open Arms Julia Martin, 38, plays with 4-month old Biel as his father gets a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Vilafranca del Penedes in the Barcelona province, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People cool off under a fountain along the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Temperatures in Paris were expected to hit 37 degrees Ce... People cool off under a fountain along the Canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Temperatures in Paris were expected to hit 37 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) Tuesday afternoon and the hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

A boy casts a shadow as he shoots a ball at a basketball court of an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Efrem Luka... A boy casts a shadow as he shoots a ball at a basketball court of an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Fruit and vegetable vendors, wearing masks against the spread of COVID-19, wait for customers at a market in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 202... Fruit and vegetable vendors, wearing masks against the spread of COVID-19, wait for customers at a market in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Romania is faced with an increasing number of coronavirus infections and related deaths over the past weeks, the highest levels since the pandemic started in the country in February, blamed mostly on people not observing regulations like correctly wearing a face mask. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Cyclists ride the gravel roads of the Free States outside Clarens, South Africa, Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has come into full force... Cyclists ride the gravel roads of the Free States outside Clarens, South Africa, Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has come into full force in Africa, where its most developed country, South Africa, is straining to cope and confirmed cases have surpassed a half-million, fifth in the world. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A woman smiles as her face is covered in colored powder during the Holi Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The popular ancient Hindu f... A woman smiles as her face is covered in colored powder during the Holi Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the festival of colors, or the festival of love, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is normally celebrated in spring, but was postponed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Sibongile Zulu poses for a portrait inside her home in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Zulu is HIV positive and couldn't get her f... Sibongile Zulu poses for a portrait inside her home in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Zulu is HIV positive and couldn't get her full medication for two months due to a lack of stock in government pharmacies. Across Africa and around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of antiretroviral drugs to many of the more than 24 million people who take them, endangering their lives. An estimated 7.7 million people in South Africa are HIV positive, the largest number in the world, and 62% of them take the antiretroviral drugs that suppress the virus and prevent transmission. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

AUGUST 7 - 13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com