Teichmann converts 7th match point to win; Serena delayed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jil Teichmann needed seven match points to reach the first hard-court semifinal of her career with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over CiCi Bellis at the Top Seed Open on Friday.

Teichmann's next opponent will be either 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or Shelby Rogers. The start of their match was delayed by rain Friday.

This hard-court tuneup ahead of the U.S. Open — which starts Aug. 31 in New York — is the first tennis tournament in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teichmann served for the victory at 5-3 in the second set and was one point from winning a half-dozen times in that game, but couldn't convert, and Bellis eventually broke on her fourth chance.

In the next game, though, Teichmann got a seventh opportunity to end things and Bellis put a forehand into the net.

“That,” Teichmann said, “was tough mentally.”

The quarterfinals on the other side of the draw are 16-year-old Coco Gauff vs. No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur, and Jennifer Brady vs. Marie Bouzkova.

