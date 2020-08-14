UEFA fines PSG, warns coach Tuchel for late 2nd half kickoff

PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal match between Atalanta and PSG at Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Wednes... PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal match between Atalanta and PSG at Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel’s halftime talk trying to lift his team to a Champions League quarterfinal win cost the club 30,000 euros ($35,500) on Friday.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the fine and also warned Tuchel “for being responsible for the late kickoff” to restart Wednesday’s game in Lisbon.

PSG trailed Atalanta 1-0 at halftime then dominated the second half before scoring twice in the closing minutes to advance to its first semifinal in 25 years.

UEFA often fines clubs for being late from the locker room to start the second half which can affect broadcasters’ schedules.

Critics often compare the size of those fines unfavourably with similar sums imposed on clubs in cases of racist behaviour by fans at stadiums.

PSG next plays Leipzig on Tuesday.

