500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID

TORONTO (AP) — Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days.

It appeared to be the first time city officials have issued such as warning since they allowed nightclubs and restaurants to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on July 31.

Toronto Public Health said a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus. Authorities said the employee, who was not further identified, worked on Aug. 4, 5, 7, and 8.

It said officials contacted individuals who provided their information to the club upon entry and urged them, as well as those who had been in close contact with them, to self-isolate and get tested.