California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

By  Associated Press
2020/08/14 22:31
The Ranch Fire burns over a residential area, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif. Heat wave conditions were making difficult work for fire crews...
Motorists make their way along a road as the Ranch Fire burns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif. Heat wave conditions were making difficult wo...
A cyclist rides along a trail as the Ranch Fire burns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif. Heat wave conditions were making difficult work for f...
Cyclists rest along a trail as the Ranch Fire burns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Azusa, Calif. Heat wave conditions were making difficult work for fir...
An air tanker drops retardant as the Lake Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Ph...
A helicopter prepares to drop water on the Lake Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020...
Los Angeles County firefighter Brad Auman fills a water tank while helping battle the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita,...
A super scooper water-dropping aircraft passes a plume of smoke as the Lake Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif., ...
A super scooper drops water to stop the Lake Fire from spreading in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 13, ...
A Los Angeles County firefighter extinguishes hot spots at a scorched residence while battling the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., n...
A burned vehicle rests along Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 1...
A burned vehicle rests along Pine Canyon Rd. as the Lake Fire burns in the Angeles National Forest, Calif., north of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Aug. 1...
Tiger Wiggles, 57, with his dogs wait to go back home during the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, north of Sant...
A burned vehicle is seen at a home destroyed by the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, north of Santa Clarita, Ca...
Burned vehicles are seen at a home destroyed by the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, north of Santa Clarita, Ca...
Burned vehicles are seen in the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, north of Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred 17 square miles (44.5 square kilometers) of brush and trees.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment of that fire, but the forecast called for hot, dry weather with extremely dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds, a fire update said Thursday night.

California's heat wave was expected to last through the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures and extreme fire danger to many parts of the state.

Preliminary damage assessments found that at least three structures burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of brush and was moving away from homes, but some evacuations were ordered.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it. And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) before firefighters stopped its forward spread.