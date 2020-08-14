  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/14 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 12 6 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-2 6-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 1 _ 8-2 W-6 8-3 4-5
Baltimore 10 7 .588 _ 5-4 W-3 3-4 7-3
Toronto 6 9 .400 3 3-7 L-1 1-3 5-6
Boston 6 13 .316 5 3-7 L-4 3-9 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-1 5-6
Detroit 9 7 .563 ½ 5-5 L-2 4-6 5-1
Chicago 10 9 .526 2 1 5-5 W-2 2-6 8-3
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 1 5-5 L-2 6-4 4-5
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4 3 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 13 6 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-3 4-3
Texas 8 9 .471 4 2 6-4 W-2 7-4 1-5
Houston 8 10 .444 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 4 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-7
Seattle 7 13 .350 3-7 L-2 3-7 4-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 2-0 6-4
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 _ 4-6 L-3 7-2 4-7
New York 9 11 .450 3 2 6-4 W-2 5-7 4-4
Washington 6 9 .400 4-5 L-2 2-7 4-2
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4 3 4-6 L-3 4-8 1-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 13 3 .813 _ _ 9-1 W-3 8-1 5-2
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 8 11 .421 4-6 L-2 4-7 4-4
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 4-6 L-2 2-6 5-4
Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 2-8 W-1 2-6 2-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 12 6 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 6-4 6-2
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 6-5 7-2
San Diego 11 9 .550 2 _ 5-5 L-2 6-4 5-5
Arizona 8 11 .421 5-5 W-1 3-4 5-7
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5 3 3-7 L-1 3-3 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 0-0) at Houston (Javier 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.