NBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/14 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 52 19 .732
x-Boston 48 24 .667
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½
x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 17½
New York 21 45 .318 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 44 28 .611
x-Orlando 33 40 .452 11½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½
Washington 25 47 .347 19
Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767
x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30
Detroit 20 46 .303 32½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 44 27 .620
x-Dallas 43 32 .573 3
Memphis 34 39 .466 11
San Antonio 32 39 .451 12
New Orleans 30 42 .417 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 46 26 .639
x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620
x-Utah 44 28 .611 2
Portland 35 39 .473 12
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732
x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4
Phoenix 34 39 .466 19
Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

Friday's Games

Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Portland, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.