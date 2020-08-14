All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|52
|19
|.732
|—
|x-Boston
|48
|24
|.667
|4½
|x-Philadelphia
|42
|30
|.583
|10½
|x-Brooklyn
|35
|37
|.486
|17½
|New York
|21
|45
|.318
|28½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|x-Orlando
|33
|40
|.452
|11½
|Charlotte
|23
|42
|.354
|17½
|Washington
|25
|47
|.347
|19
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|21½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|56
|17
|.767
|—
|x-Indiana
|44
|28
|.611
|11½
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|30
|Detroit
|20
|46
|.303
|32½
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|33
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|x-Dallas
|43
|32
|.573
|3
|Memphis
|34
|39
|.466
|11
|San Antonio
|32
|39
|.451
|12
|New Orleans
|30
|42
|.417
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|46
|26
|.639
|—
|x-Oklahoma City
|44
|27
|.620
|1½
|x-Utah
|44
|28
|.611
|2
|Portland
|35
|39
|.473
|12
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|23
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-L.A. Lakers
|52
|19
|.732
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|48
|23
|.676
|4
|Phoenix
|34
|39
|.466
|19
|Sacramento
|31
|41
|.431
|21½
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Washington 96, Boston 90
Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102
Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106
Utah 118, San Antonio 112
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Orlando 133, New Orleans 127
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 2:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.