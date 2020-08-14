  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/14 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667
Indiana 4 5 .444 2
Connecticut 3 6 .333 3
Washington 3 6 .333 3
Atlanta 2 7 .222 4
New York 1 8 .111 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 1 .889
Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1
Minnesota 6 3 .667 2
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2
Phoenix 5 4 .556 3
Dallas 3 6 .333 5

___

Thursday's Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.