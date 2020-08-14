WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Connecticut
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Washington
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|New York
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Las Vegas
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Dallas
|3
|6
|.333
|5
___
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled.