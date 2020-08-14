  1. Home
Taiwan looking into claim that Malaysia imported a coronavirus case from the island

Malaysian authorities did not notify Taiwan: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/14 20:24
Social distancing on public transport in Malaysia  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday (Aug. 14) it was looking into reports that Malaysia had imported one Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) case from Taiwan.

The Southeast Asian country had not informed Taipei about the situation, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Malaysia confirmed 20 new cases Friday, including 13 local transmissions, seven cases imported from Lebanon, and one each from Taiwan, Indonesia, France and Yemen, CNA reported.

As the health ministry in Malaysia had not contacted Taipei about the case, Chuang said the CECC would seek information through the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework.

Taiwan has so far reported 481 coronavirus cases, including 389 imported ones and 55 local patients. A total of 36 infections were reported from the Navy’s “Goodwill Fleet,” while one case has not been clarified.
