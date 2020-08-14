Waratahs beat Western Force 28-8 in Super Rugby Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — The New South Wales Waratahs beat the Western Force 28-8 Friday to hand the Force their fifth consecutive loss in Super Rugby Australia.

The Waratahs took an early lead with a penalty before the Force opened the try-scoring after veteran center Richard Kahui grubbered a kick through, with flanker Brynard Stander winning the race to the ball.

But New South Wales, after a try to Waratahs winger Alex Newsome, led 16-8 at halftime before keeping the Force scoreless in the second half.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports