UK-France quarantine: Holidaymakers face rush to return

The British government has said all travelers from France and the Netherlands will again have to quarantine for 14 days, triggering a likely mass exodus among the estimated 160,000 UK citizens currently holidaying across the Channel.

"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Transport Minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

The quarantine regulation, reimposed amid a spike of new coronavirus infections in France, will go into effect at 0300 UTC on Saturday (4 a.m. British local time). It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself became severely ill after being infected by the coronavirus, promised to be "absolutely ruthless" in imposing quarantine restrictions on travelers.

The move is a big blow to France's tourism industry, which benefits greatly from the large number of visitors from Britain. French junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune, said it was "a British decision we regret and which will lead to a reciprocal measure."

France is the second-most popular holiday destination for Britons. The most popular, Spain, was already put on the quarantine list last month.

Travel difficulties

Getlink, which runs the Channel Tunnel rail service between Britain and France, warned travelers they might not be able to get back in time to avoid quarantine, as services were heavily booked.

John Keefe, Getlink's director of public affairs, said trains were "already pretty much fully booked'' on Friday.

No direct flights between Paris to London were available on many travel sites.

Shares in airlines have fallen at the news of the reimposed quarantine regulation, with British Airways owner IAG down 6% and budget carrier easyjet down 7%.

Return to strict rules

The UK initially had a rule imposing quarantine on all people arriving in the country, but later set out some exemptions. However, in late July, it reimposed quarantine for travelers returning from Spain, adding Andorra, Belgium and the Bahamas last week.

Britain itself is the worst-hit country in Europe, with a death toll from the COVID-19 disease of more than 41,000.

France reported 2,669 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Friday, the highest daily increase since its lockdown, one of the most severe in Europe, was lifted in May.

