Taiwan conducts 4 days of live-fire missile tests off east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid rising tensions and reports of large-scale military maneuvers by China, Taiwan is conducting four days of live-fire missile tests off its east coast, reports said Friday (Aug. 14).

According to a notice by the Ministry of Transportation, the country’s main weapons developer, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIS, 國家中山科學研究院) would conduct firings on Aug. 13, 14, 17 and 18.

As the maximum altitude for the tests was described as “limitless,” speculation about the type of missiles to be fired ranged from Sky Bow III surface-to-air missiles to Yun Feng long-range supersonic cruise missiles and Hsiung Feng-series anti-ship cruise missiles, CNA reported.

The area covered by the missile firings was also relatively large, stretching from the Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County in the far south of Taiwan, east past Green Island and to Orchid Island, and then all the way north past Hualien County to Yilan County in the northeast.

While experts speculated about the size of the area and the absence of a maximum height limit for the four days of tests, others suggested the military might be trying to mislead the enemy on purpose by setting parameters wider than necessary.

Since no further details were available, experts gauged any type of missile, from anti-ship to surface-to-air might be involved, according to the CNA report.

