  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan conducts 4 days of live-fire missile tests off east coast

Absence of maximum height fuels speculation about type of missile to be tested

  140
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/14 19:05
Archived picture of missile test (Facebook, NCSIST photo) 

Archived picture of missile test (Facebook, NCSIST photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid rising tensions and reports of large-scale military maneuvers by China, Taiwan is conducting four days of live-fire missile tests off its east coast, reports said Friday (Aug. 14).

According to a notice by the Ministry of Transportation, the country’s main weapons developer, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIS, 國家中山科學研究院) would conduct firings on Aug. 13, 14, 17 and 18.

As the maximum altitude for the tests was described as “limitless,” speculation about the type of missiles to be fired ranged from Sky Bow III surface-to-air missiles to Yun Feng long-range supersonic cruise missiles and Hsiung Feng-series anti-ship cruise missiles, CNA reported.

The area covered by the missile firings was also relatively large, stretching from the Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County in the far south of Taiwan, east past Green Island and to Orchid Island, and then all the way north past Hualien County to Yilan County in the northeast.

While experts speculated about the size of the area and the absence of a maximum height limit for the four days of tests, others suggested the military might be trying to mislead the enemy on purpose by setting parameters wider than necessary.

Since no further details were available, experts gauged any type of missile, from anti-ship to surface-to-air might be involved, according to the CNA report.
missiles
missile tests
NCSIST
Jiupeng military base
cruise missiles
Hsiung Feng III missile
Yun Feng missile
Sky Bow III

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
2020/08/13 11:10
Taiwan's development of 'Teng Yun' drone on schedule
Taiwan's development of 'Teng Yun' drone on schedule
2020/08/07 16:42
Taiwan’s first directly elected president, Lee Teng-hui, oversaw liberalization of country
Taiwan’s first directly elected president, Lee Teng-hui, oversaw liberalization of country
2020/07/30 20:48
Taiwan's Air Force breached protocol in buying missile recertification package: MND
Taiwan's Air Force breached protocol in buying missile recertification package: MND
2020/07/21 12:24
Taiwan military budgets NT$4.8 billion for high-frequency communication system
Taiwan military budgets NT$4.8 billion for high-frequency communication system
2020/07/18 14:51