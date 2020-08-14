5 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Washington. ... President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomat... Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. In a nationally broadcast statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the "full and official peace" with the UAE would lead to cooperation in many spheres between the countries and a "wonderful future" for citizens of both countries. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

The photo provided by the French Navy shows the French Tonnerre helicopter carrier approaching the Beirut harbor, Friday Aug.14, 2020 after French Pre... The photo provided by the French Navy shows the French Tonnerre helicopter carrier approaching the Beirut harbor, Friday Aug.14, 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to send logistic and military help to Lebanon. French teams have pressed ahead at their work, sending divers into the underwater crater, taking explosives samples and preparing recommendations for both French and Lebanese magistrates. (WLT/French Navy via AP)

A man shows bruises he says were left by police beating after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rall... A man shows bruises he says were left by police beating after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Belarusian authorities have released more than 1,000 people detained during a violent police crackdown on protests and many talked about brutal beatings and other abuse by police. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

1. UAE FACES BACKLASH FOR ISRAELI PACT Iran and Turkey strongly criticize their regional rival over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause.

2. TRUMP GIVES CREDENCE TO CONSPIRACY The president adds fuel to an online misinformation campaign about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be vice president that parallels the one he used against Barack Obama to power his rise into politics.

3. LEBANESE DESPERATE FOR TRUTH AFTER EXPLOSION For many in Beirut, their greatest hope for credible answers about the deadly port blast that wrecked their capital may lie with outside investigators.

4. ‘THEY JUST CAN’T HAVE IT’ Trump acknowledges he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of funding to make it harder to process an expected surge in mail-in ballots that he worries could cost him reelection.

5. BELARUS FREES DETAINEES AMID PRESSURE Belarusian authorities release about 1,000 people detained during demonstrations contesting the results of the presidential election as anger mounts against a brutal crackdown on protesters.