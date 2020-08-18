Czech opposition pushing back against China ahead of controversial delegation to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwa­­­­­­­­n News) — As a Czech delegation prepares for its high-profile trip to Taiwan at the end of August, China is reportedly hemorrhaging influence over the Czech Republic's body politic, and opposition party members are seeking to abandon the Central European nation's extradition agreement with Hong Kong in light of that city's national security law, which many view as the last nail in the coffin for "one country, two systems."

The Czech Senate is expected to pass a resolution calling for the country to back out the extradition treaty after the Committee on Foreign Affairs recommended last month that the entire body condemn the Chinese Communist Party's violation of Hong Kong's autonomy and obstruction in its legislative processes, Czech News Agency reported.

The committee also proposed that the Senate draft a resolution calling China out over its about-face on the "one country, two systems" framework and its failure to adhere to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a legally binding agreement that guarantees Hong Kong a “high degree of autonomy,” the freedoms of speech and assembly, and other rights until 2047. It also raised concerns over the threat that Hong Kong's sweeping new security law poses to the rights and due process of Czechs theoretically extradited to the special administrative region.

Hong Kong's national security law, which entered force July 1, imposes harsh penalties for the broad, vaguely defined crimes of "subversion," "secession," "collusion with a foreign power," and "terrorism." In the weeks since, Hongkongers have been arrested for a range of offenses, from being active in the democracy movement to carrying homemade pro-independence signs.



Democracy activist Agnes Chow arrested under contentious new law by Hong Kong's national security unit Aug. 10. (Reuters photo)

Of particular concern to the international community is Article 38 of the law, which clearly states that it applies to everyone on Earth, with any individual — Hong Kong resident or not — subject to prosecution for an offense committed anywhere in the world.

Asked whether individuals who have demonstrated against Beijing were at risk for extradition under the security law, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who attended the Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, said the country had never and would not cooperate with extradition requests over actions that are legal within Czech borders.

Jan Lipavsky, a Czech Pirate Party MP in the Parliament's Chamber of Deputies, applauded the move. He told Taiwan News he is taking similar steps to get the ball rolling in the lower house's Foreign Affairs Committee, of which he is vice chair, although he said President Milos Zeman's more China-friendly coalition government would be unlikely to get behind it.



Czech Pirate Party legislator Jan Lipavsky (Flickr, Pirátská strana photo)

Describing his party as one of the "most outspoken supporters of Hong Kong, Taiwan and other smaller democracies bullied by their bigger, autocratic neighbour," he said the party is prepared to pressure the government to "act in accordance with the democratic values and support Hong Kong to any capacity."

Founded in 2009, the Czech Pirate Party has proven to be a thorn in China’s side recently. Among its ranks is Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who made headlines last year for rejecting China’s request to exclude the Taiwanese representative from a ministry meeting as well as for ending the Czech capital’s sister-city relationship with Beijing after the latter insisted on rewording their agreement to acknowledge the "one China policy."

When it comes to China, the Czech people, by and large, now err on the side of skepticism. A Pew Research poll published at the end of last year showed that even before the coronavirus outbreak, more than twice as many Czechs (57 percent) viewed the world's second-largest economy unfavorably as favorably (27 percent).



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (left), Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib ink sister-city agreement in January. (Taipei City Government photo)

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Hong Kong, and China's increasingly aggressive tack in its dealings with other governments, the Prague mayor is joining Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil on a delegation to Taiwan at the end of the month. Vystrcil's predecessor had planned a similar trip, earning him harassment by Chinese government officials, but he died of a heart attack earlier this year.

Meanwhile, although President Zeman’s administration has generally been among the warmest in Europe toward Beijing — and more muted in its criticisms — a palpable shift in tone appears to be underway, even among formerly vocal proponents of robust Czech-Chinese ties.

Zeman in January announced his intention to skip this year's summit between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries of the former Soviet bloc, "17+1," which was to be hosted by Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平). In a calculated snub, the Czech head of state said he would send the deputy prime minister in his stead, citing Beijing’s failure to live up to its promises: “I’m talking about investments. And that means even though a prominent political figure will be there, it won’t be the president,” South China Morning Post reported.

When Xi paid a visit to the Czech Republic in 2016 during Zeman's first term, the Chinese strongman pledged that investment would follow. The intervening years have seen a modest uptick in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Central and Eastern Europe, but only a drop in the bucket compared to the amount China has poured into larger Western European economies.



Xi Jinping (left) with Czech President Milos Zeman in Prague in March 2016. (AP photo)

In 2019, for instance, Czechia, Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia together received just 3 percent of Chinese FDI on the continent, according to a Rhodium Group report. Moreover, between 2000 and 2019, the Czech Republic was the recipient of just €1 billion (NT$34.84 billion), while the U.K., Germany, and France got infusions totaling €50.3 billion, €22.7 billion, and €14.4 billion, respectively.

The program director of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies, Richard Q. Turcsanyi, told Taiwan News that he doubts there are any lingering hopes for meaningful Chinese investment. "During the 'golden years' of 2013-2017, only a small amount of Chinese FDI came," some of which were "problematic," he said. "This led to general disappointments . . . those few remaining proponents of further engagements with China were outbalanced by the growing opposition."

As for any future Czechia-Hong Kong extradition, Turcsanyi stated: "I think it is quite likely that the Czech Republic would withdraw." He cited a general souring toward China, both in the political and public sphere, in part due to Hong Kong, adding that beyond the investment issue, "China is seen as an unreliable partner and even a security problem."

Several countries, including the "Five Eyes" nations of the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, have terminated their extradition agreements with Hong Kong since the implementation of the national security law. As more follow suit, chances are that Prague will take the same step without fear of reprisal, the academic forecast.