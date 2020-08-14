Taiwan to add set of winning numbers in receipt lottery for July-August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government-run, bi-monthly receipt lottery is adding a set of three-digit winning numbers, enabling around 976,000 receipt holders to take home NT$200 (US$6.80) starting from the July-August lottery.

In addition, 100,000 unique sets of lucky numbers for an NT$500 prize will be added exclusively to cloud-based receipts for the rest of the year, announced Taiwan's Ministry of Finance on Friday (Aug. 14).

Every two months, three sets of three-digit numbers and five sets of eight-digit numbers are randomly drawn. Receipt-holders can win a cash prize of NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the designated winning numbers. Prizes vary from NT$1,000 to NT$10 million for matching four to eight numbers printed along the top of an eligible receipt.

Earlier this year, the ministry added one set of three-digit winning numbers, meaning there will be a total of five sets of three-digit numbers for an NT$200 prize starting for the July-August round this year.

For cloud-based receipts, there will be 600,000 unique sets of lucky numbers for an NT$500 prize. The ministry said the budget surplus allocated for the receipt lottery allowed the increase of prizes.

The receipt lottery is open to everyone in Taiwan, including foreigners. The event was created to encourage sales tax reporting by giving consumers an incentive to take receipts for purchases.