Taiwan’s China Airlines shutters travel agency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) has decided to shutter its online travel agency YesTrip Co., Ltd. (華旅網際旅行社) before any further losses amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Friday (Aug. 14).

The news emerged from Taipei City’s Department of Labor that the company had filed an application for layoffs mentioning “ending business” as the reason, cable station TVBS reported. YesTrip Chairwoman Chou Ling-wen (周玲紋) already voluntarily left the company in June.

CAL said the travel agency faced mid- and long-term challenges, so it decided to close down the 19-year-old company before losses grew too quickly. The airline added it had informed business partners of its decision, while customers would receive assistance in asking for refunds.

In addition to the coronavirus, the growth of independent travel also put a dent in YesTrip’s activities, Chou told CNA. She said she left the travel agency as there was little prospect of improvement toward the end of 2020.

Some staff who were moved to YesTrip from CAL will be able to return to work at the airline, the former chairwoman said.