Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament canceled this year

The LPGA is canceling its 2020 Swinging Skirts tournament in Taiwan (Facebook, SwingingSkirts photo) The LPGA is canceling its 2020 Swinging Skirts tournament in Taiwan (Facebook, SwingingSkirts photo)

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has decided to cancel its Taiwan Swinging Skirts tournament this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.

The decision to cancel the 2020 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, which was scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei, was based on the advice of the Taiwan government and Golf Association of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the "significant travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus," the LPGA said in a statement Friday.

"While we are disappointed we cannot play this year, both Swinging Skirts and the LPGA are fully committed to returning in 2021 for the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA," the statement said.

The American organization for female professional golfers has canceled most of its international tournaments this year, including the 2020 Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was scheduled for Oct. 15-18.

In the Taiwan Swinging Skirts tournament last year, American golfer Nelly Korda, No. 4 in the Rolex rankings, successfully defended her title, which she won in 2018, one year after she launched her professional career. (By Elizabeth Hsu)