Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs concerned nation could become 'next Hong Kong'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Wednesday (Aug. 12) shared his views on Taiwan-U.S. relations and expressed concerns about growing Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific in an interview with CNN.

Regarding U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar’s visit, Wu said that the U.S. sent a very clear message to show its firm support for Taiwan. He stated that “The United States understands that Taiwan is under threat,” both militarily and diplomatically.

In response to growing tensions, Wu pointed out it is China's aggressive behavior that is drawing global attention to not only the strait but to other parts of the Indo-Pacific as well. He mentioned Japan’s concerns about China’s frequent dispatching of military ships to disputed waters in the East China Sea, Hong Kong's National Security Law, Beijing's militarization in the South China Sea, and the recent border conflict with India.

“There are plenty of issues for us to worry about,” Wu said.

Asked about Taiwan becoming the next Hong Kong, Wu said that whenever China is facing a domestic crisis, it looks for a "scapegoat” to its own problems. Therefore, it is anxious to impose "one country, two systems" to turn Taiwan into the “next Hong Kong.”

In order to prevent a Chinese invasion or attack, Taiwan must handle cross-strait relations in a “very prudent manner,” Wu said.

When discussing his outlook on the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November, Wu said that Taiwan has support from both Republicans and Democrats. Thus, regardless of the outcome of the election, he said he believes that Taiwan-US relations will remain “strong and sound.”

The foreign minister also emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to defend the nation. Taiwan will continue to strengthen its military capabilities and demonstrate to the international community its determination to protect itself, Wu said.

He concluded by saying that the country will continue to strengthen security cooperation with the U.S., including the purchase of defensive weapons so that it has sufficient self-defense capabilities.