AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcoming weekend as health restrictions are eased amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
A newborn baby receives oxygen in an incubator in the intensive care unit of the Women's Hospital maternity ward, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Doctors say the supply of oxygen for the babies is becoming scarce, the result of nationwide blockades by supporters of the party of former President Evo Morales who object to the recent postponement of elections. Bolivia's political and social crisis is coinciding with the continued spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A pedestrian wearing a face mask amid the new coronavirus uses a parasol in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Cuban authorities on Monday re-imposed measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, restricting inter-provincial travel, closing beaches, bars, restaurants and keeping the main airport closed to international travel. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Olinda Tafur, 20, lies on an examination table as she waits to be seen by obstetrician Dr. Osvaldo Sierra inside a tent set up in the emergency area of the National Perinatal and Maternal Institute to receive women in labor who are infected with COVID-19 in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Just before giving birth to her first child, Tafur learned that she had tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arriving with labor pains to the emergency area. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Men in full protective suits dig fresh graves at Chacarita cemetery, where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020. People are on edge in Argentina, where the number of new coronavirus cases is surging despite nearly five months of strict limits on movement and activities in the Buenos Aires area, home to about two-thirds of the country's population. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
A man wearing a protective face mask hitches a ride in his wheelchair by grabbing on to the back of a motorcycle, near the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A nun joins nurses who work in rural areas that are protesting for higher salaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A woman wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, dances in a client's home in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The pandemic has forced business to adapt to a new normality and the adult entertainment industry is no exception. After three months of inactivity, Mi Ultimo Beso relaunched its table-dance-at-home service observing health measures. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Men who were detained for not complying with COVID-19 regulations by breaking curfew or attending block parties, are transported in a police van to a coliseum, in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, early Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as part of an operation to educate residents on the risks of being out and socializing in groups amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Residents are released a few hours later after receiving instruction on best social distancing practices. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional and Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Cemetery worker Gerardo Felipe waters graves planted with grass and flowers, in a section of the Municipal Cemetery of Valle de Chalco that opened three months ago to accommodate the surge in deaths amid the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Mexico on Thursday jumped above 50,000 recorded deaths from COVID-19, the third-highest death toll in the world, behind only the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
AUG. 7-13, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.
