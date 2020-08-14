  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/08/14 12:04
Soldiers disinfect the Christ the Redeemer site, currently closed, to prepare for what tourism officials hope will be a surge in visitors in the upcom...

A newborn baby receives oxygen in an incubator in the intensive care unit of the Women's Hospital maternity ward, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Aug. 1...

A pedestrian wearing a face mask amid the new coronavirus uses a parasol in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Cuban authorities on Monday re-impose...

Olinda Tafur, 20, lies on an examination table as she waits to be seen by obstetrician Dr. Osvaldo Sierra inside a tent set up in the emergency area o...

Men in full protective suits dig fresh graves at Chacarita cemetery, where many COVID-19 victims are being buried in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesda...

A man wearing a protective face mask hitches a ride in his wheelchair by grabbing on to the back of a motorcycle, near the Miraflores Palace in Caraca...

A nun joins nurses who work in rural areas that are protesting for higher salaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Aug. 1...

A woman wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, dances in a client's home in Mexico City, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The pandem...

Men who were detained for not complying with COVID-19 regulations by breaking curfew or attending block parties, are transported in a police van to a ...

A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional...

Cemetery worker Gerardo Felipe waters graves planted with grass and flowers, in a section of the Municipal Cemetery of Valle de Chalco that opened thr...

AUG. 7-13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.

