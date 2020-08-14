AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Olinda Tafur, 20, lies on an examination table as she waits to be seen by obstetrician Dr. Osvaldo Sierra inside a tent set up in the emergency area o... Olinda Tafur, 20, lies on an examination table as she waits to be seen by obstetrician Dr. Osvaldo Sierra inside a tent set up in the emergency area of the National Perinatal and Maternal Institute to receive women in labor who are infected with COVID-19 in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Just before giving birth to her first child, Tafur learned that she had tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arriving with labor pains to the emergency area. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)