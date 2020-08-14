KMT opposes Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) expressed its opposition to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) recent military operations around the Taiwan Strait, according to a press release Thursday (Aug. 13).

Zhang Chunhui (張春暉), a spokesperson of China’s Eastern Theater Command, on Thursday said that its drills north and south of the strait are necessary actions to safeguard its sovereignty and let the United States know that it is sending the wrong signal to Taiwan’s “independence forces,” the command added.

In response, the KMT issued a press release Thursday stating that it has always opposed the CCP’s military operations near the strait, as it threatens Taiwan’s security and undermines regional stability. Peace is the most important thing for both sides of the strait; only through exchanges and dialogue can confrontations be resolved, the party said.

The KMT also said that though both the previous KMT administration and current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government have had to face China under Xi Jinping’s leadership, the DPP now must also deal with the possibility of a serious conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

The CCP’s refusal to renounce military force against Taiwan is definitely the primary reason for worsening cross-strait relations, but the political differences between the CCP and DPP also are partially to blame, according to the KMT press release.