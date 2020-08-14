  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese exports to 6 South Asian countries experience record drop

Exports to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan dropped to US$2.122 billion

  175
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/08/14 10:21
Shipping containers (Port of Kaohsiung, Facebook photo)

Shipping containers (Port of Kaohsiung, Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese exports to six South Asian countries in the first seven months of this year posted their biggest annual drop in history, falling 35.7 percent.

According to Ministry of Finance (MOF) figures released on Thursday (Aug.13), exports to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan dropped to US$2.122 billion due to lockdown measures and border restrictions related to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Between 2004 and 2010, exports to these six nations increased from US$2.1 billion to upwards of US$5 billion, finally peaking in 2011 at US$6.37 billion, CNA reported. Exports mainly consisted of rubber, chemicals, basic metals, and other conventional products.

After several years of annual increases, Taiwanese exports to the six countries fell 10 percent to US$5.46 billion in 2019, mainly attributed to reduced plastics demand, according to CNA.

MOF figures showed that exports to India — Taipei’s biggest South Asian market — fell to US$1.255 billion, a 36.9 percent drop compared to the same time last year, because of lower demand for rubber, chemicals, textiles, machinery, and mineral goods. Shipments to Bangladesh, the second-largest market in the region, fell 33.3 percent year-on-year to US$460 million.

Exports to Pakistan declined 41.9 percent to US$243 million, while Sri Lanka imported US$158 million worth of Taiwanese products, a 19.7 percent reduction, according to the MOF statistics. The country’s exports to Nepal and Bhutan added up to US$6 million, MOF numbers showed.
Taiwan exports
Taiwan South Asia trade
Ministry of Finance
Taiwan trade

RELATED ARTICLES

Machinery trade shows in Taipei postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Machinery trade shows in Taipei postponed due to coronavirus concerns
2020/06/02 15:22
Taiwan's medical expertise is incredible asset to share: Mongolian representative
Taiwan's medical expertise is incredible asset to share: Mongolian representative
2020/05/21 20:34
Taiwan's economy shows resilience in Q1
Taiwan's economy shows resilience in Q1
2020/05/08 14:30
Stabilization fund ready to shore up equity market: Taiwan Ministry of Finance
Stabilization fund ready to shore up equity market: Taiwan Ministry of Finance
2020/03/13 14:28
Taiwan taxpayers to get one-month reprieve if affected by coronavirus
Taiwan taxpayers to get one-month reprieve if affected by coronavirus
2020/03/04 15:42