Sparks ease past shorthanded Mystics 81-64

Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, center, talks with Sydney Wiese (24) and Kristine Anigwe, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game a... Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, center, talks with Sydney Wiese (24) and Kristine Anigwe, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

A general view of the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton,... A general view of the Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Washington Mystics' Myisha Hines-Allen ducks under the defense of Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball g... Washington Mystics' Myisha Hines-Allen ducks under the defense of Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper, left, grabs a loose ball as Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins (7) and Nneka Ogwumike dive for it during the first half... Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper, left, grabs a loose ball as Washington Mystics' Ariel Atkins (7) and Nneka Ogwumike dive for it during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Los Angeles Sparks' Chelsea Gray (12) steals a pass intended for Washington Mystics' Tianna Hawkins (21) as Sparks' Riquna Williams (2) defends during... Los Angeles Sparks' Chelsea Gray (12) steals a pass intended for Washington Mystics' Tianna Hawkins (21) as Sparks' Riquna Williams (2) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, left, passes behind her back as she is defended by Washington Mystics' Emma Meesseman during the first half of a W... Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, left, passes behind her back as she is defended by Washington Mystics' Emma Meesseman during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Washington Mystics' Leilani Mitchell, right, dribbles past the defense of Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper during the first half of a WNBA basketball g... Washington Mystics' Leilani Mitchell, right, dribbles past the defense of Los Angeles Sparks' Te'a Cooper during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Los Angeles Sparks' Seimone Augustus shoots against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in... Los Angeles Sparks' Seimone Augustus shoots against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Los Angeles Sparks' Brittney Sykes (15) knocks the ball away from Washington Mystics' Alaina Coates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Th... Los Angeles Sparks' Brittney Sykes (15) knocks the ball away from Washington Mystics' Alaina Coates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Los Angeles Sparks' Riquna Williams shoots against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in ... Los Angeles Sparks' Riquna Williams shoots against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 13 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 81-64 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter for a 19-9 advantage and led the rest of the way. The Mystics turned it over 21 times.

Chelsea Gray scored 11 points, and Te’a Cooper and Brittney Sykes each had 10 for Los Angeles (6-3), which won its third straight game.

Ariel Atkins scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Washington (3-6), which dropped its sixth straight game. Emma Meesseman had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 10 points. Washington dropped seven consecutive games in 2016.

Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal) and Tina Charles (medical exemption) did not play for Washington.