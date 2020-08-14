Taiwan's envoy meets with US assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has met with Clark Cooper, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, to discuss regional security issues relevant to both countries.

“A pleasure to meet with #Taiwan Representative to the #US, Bi-khim Hsiao, as we work together for regional peace and stability,” tweeted Cooper on Friday (Aug. 14). Taiwan’s representative office wrote: “We had a great discussion covering many issues of mutual interest. Look forward to our next meeting very soon!”

Cooper has previously spoken out against military drills conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army near Taiwanese waters. “It was completely inappropriate of China to take such an aggressive act,” said Cooper during an interview in February. He also reiterated the U.S. commitment to assisting Taiwan in maintaining self-defense capabilities in the face of China's military threat, based on the Taiwan Relations Act.

Before meeting with Cooper, Hsiao, who took charge of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. (TECRO) in July, visited David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP), in the state department building. EAP later confirmed that meeting, saying both sides had exchanged ideas about the coronavirus (COVID-19) response and discussed ways to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.