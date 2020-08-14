  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's envoy meets with US assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs

Hsiao Bi-khim's discussion with Clark Cooper touched on various issues, including regional security

  178
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/14 10:15
Cooper (left) and Hsiao (Twitter, Clark Cooper photo)

Cooper (left) and Hsiao (Twitter, Clark Cooper photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has met with Clark Cooper, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, to discuss regional security issues relevant to both countries.

“A pleasure to meet with #Taiwan Representative to the #US, Bi-khim Hsiao, as we work together for regional peace and stability,” tweeted Cooper on Friday (Aug. 14). Taiwan’s representative office wrote: “We had a great discussion covering many issues of mutual interest. Look forward to our next meeting very soon!”

Cooper has previously spoken out against military drills conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army near Taiwanese waters. “It was completely inappropriate of China to take such an aggressive act,” said Cooper during an interview in February. He also reiterated the U.S. commitment to assisting Taiwan in maintaining self-defense capabilities in the face of China's military threat, based on the Taiwan Relations Act.

Before meeting with Cooper, Hsiao, who took charge of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. (TECRO) in July, visited David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (EAP), in the state department building. EAP later confirmed that meeting, saying both sides had exchanged ideas about the coronavirus (COVID-19) response and discussed ways to strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.
Clark Cooper
Taiwan-US relations
TECRO
Hsiao Bi-khim
MOFA
assistant secretary of state

RELATED ARTICLES

Widow of Czech official threatened by China plans Taiwan visit
Widow of Czech official threatened by China plans Taiwan visit
2020/08/13 14:51
Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
2020/08/13 14:33
Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
Taiwan eyeing US cruise missiles, mines to make 'invasion very painful'
2020/08/13 11:10
Visiting US delegation discusses trade issues with Taiwan
Visiting US delegation discusses trade issues with Taiwan
2020/08/12 16:11
US health secretary slams Beijing for pandemic crisis during speech at Taiwan university
US health secretary slams Beijing for pandemic crisis during speech at Taiwan university
2020/08/11 18:24