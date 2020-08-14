AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, seated left, and Taiwanese Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung sign a contract during a... U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, seated left, and Taiwanese Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung sign a contract during a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding at the Central Epidemic Command Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Monday, Au... Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Hong Kong police arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters Monday in the highest-profile use yet of the new national security law Beijing imposed on the city after protests last year. (AP Photo)

Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger symbol of resistance salute during a protest at the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok... Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger symbol of resistance salute during a protest at the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Aug, 10, 2020. Protesters last week warned that they'll step up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include dissolving the parliament, holding new elections and changing the constitution. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing a face mask walks to join his group to participate in the final dress rehearsals for India's Independence Day c... An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing a face mask walks to join his group to participate in the final dress rehearsals for India's Independence Day celebrations in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Jobless jeepney bus drivers line up to receive food donations as public transportation was again restricted during the lockdown in Quezon city, Philip... Jobless jeepney bus drivers line up to receive food donations as public transportation was again restricted during the lockdown in Quezon city, Philippines on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The capital and outlying provinces returned to another lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging a losing battle against the coronavirus amid an alarming surge in infections. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Interns and resident doctors stage a rally against the government medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Thousands of young docto... Interns and resident doctors stage a rally against the government medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Thousands of young doctors in South Korea began a strike Friday in protest of government medical policy, causing concerns about treatment of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Workers practice their cheer before the opening of the first Beijing outlet for Shake Shack in Beijing Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The U.S. headquartere... Workers practice their cheer before the opening of the first Beijing outlet for Shake Shack in Beijing Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The U.S. headquartered burger chain is opening its first Beijing restaurant at a time when China and the US are at loggerheads over a long list of issues. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A researcher measures a bat inside a cave at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 31, 2020. Researc... A researcher measures a bat inside a cave at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 31, 2020. Researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats in their caves in an effort to trace the murky origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesd... Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Hong Kong police have arrested Lai and raided the publisher's headquarters, broadening their enforcement of a new security law and raising fears about press freedom in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A Hindu pilgrim takes a holy dip on Makar Sankranti festival on Sagar Island, an island in the Ganges delta, in the eastern Indian state of West Benga... A Hindu pilgrim takes a holy dip on Makar Sankranti festival on Sagar Island, an island in the Ganges delta, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. For more than 1,700 miles, stretching from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal, the Ganges flows across the plains like a timeline of India's past, nourishing an extraordinary wealth of life. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Aug. 7-13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com