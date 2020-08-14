  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/14 09:06
A Hindu pilgrim takes a holy dip on Makar Sankranti festival on Sagar Island, an island in the Ganges delta, in the eastern Indian state of West Benga...
Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesd...
A researcher measures a bat inside a cave at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 31, 2020. Researc...
Workers practice their cheer before the opening of the first Beijing outlet for Shake Shack in Beijing Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The U.S. headquartere...
Interns and resident doctors stage a rally against the government medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Thousands of young docto...
Jobless jeepney bus drivers line up to receive food donations as public transportation was again restricted during the lockdown in Quezon city, Philip...
An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing a face mask walks to join his group to participate in the final dress rehearsals for India's Independence Day c...
Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger symbol of resistance salute during a protest at the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok...
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Monday, Au...
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, seated left, and Taiwanese Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung sign a contract during a...

A Hindu pilgrim takes a holy dip on Makar Sankranti festival on Sagar Island, an island in the Ganges delta, in the eastern Indian state of West Benga...

Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Tuesd...

A researcher measures a bat inside a cave at Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 31, 2020. Researc...

Workers practice their cheer before the opening of the first Beijing outlet for Shake Shack in Beijing Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The U.S. headquartere...

Interns and resident doctors stage a rally against the government medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Thousands of young docto...

Jobless jeepney bus drivers line up to receive food donations as public transportation was again restricted during the lockdown in Quezon city, Philip...

An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing a face mask walks to join his group to participate in the final dress rehearsals for India's Independence Day c...

Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger symbol of resistance salute during a protest at the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, is arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong, Monday, Au...

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, seated left, and Taiwanese Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung sign a contract during a...

Aug. 7-13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com