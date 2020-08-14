Bryant's 26 lead Wizards past Celtics for 1st win in restart

Washington Wizards' Troy Brown Jr. (6) brings the ball down the court as Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters defends during the second half of an NBA baske... Washington Wizards' Troy Brown Jr. (6) brings the ball down the court as Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Boston Celtics' Vincent Poirier (77) and Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (14) reach for a ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday... Boston Celtics' Vincent Poirier (77) and Washington Wizards' Ish Smith (14) reach for a ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye, left, shoots as Washington Wizards' Jerome Robinson (12) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursd... Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye, left, shoots as Washington Wizards' Jerome Robinson (12) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) drives past Washington Wizards' Jerome Robinson (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug.... Boston Celtics' Semi Ojeleye (37) drives past Washington Wizards' Jerome Robinson (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Boston Celtics' Vincent Poirier tries to pass while falling during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Thursday, ... Boston Celtics' Vincent Poirier tries to pass while falling during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA ... Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 96-90 on Thursday for their lone win in the restart.

Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who had long been eliminated from the playoff race and had lost their first seven games in the bubble. The Wizards nearly ended up being the only winless team in the restart.

The Celtics, who already were locked into a playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, rested their starters. Rookie Javonte Green had a season-high 23 points and Semi Ojeleye added 13 points and eight rebounds for Boston.

Both teams shot below 40% overall. The Wizards led 78-77 after three quarters, then outscored the Celtics 18-13 in the fourth. The Wizards held the Celtics to 22% shooting in the final 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Rui Hachimura sat out with a sore quad. ... Ish Smith scored 11 points and Jerome Robinson added 10. ... Outscored the Celtics 18-12 at the free throw line.

Celtics: Sat Jaylen Brown (rest), Gordon Hayward (rest), Marcus Smart (rest), Jayson Tatum (left ankle), Daniel Theis (right foot) and Kemba Walker (left knee). ... Made 8 of 35 3-pointers.

UP NEXT:

Wizards: Season over.

Celtics: Play the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.

