Varner III grabs Wyndham lead with career low-tying 62

Justin Rose, of England, holds his scorecard on the 10th green after making a bogey during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament... Justin Rose, of England, holds his scorecard on the 10th green after making a bogey during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 11th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursd... Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the 11th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Harold Varner III misses his birdie putt attempt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield ... Harold Varner III misses his birdie putt attempt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Webb Simpson hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on... Webb Simpson hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Harold Varner III tied his career low round with an 8-under 62 to grab the early lead at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

Varner was three shots in front of Wesley Bryan and Brian Harman among the early starters at the Sedgefield Country Club.

Varner had eight birdies, including four in a row midway through the round, without a birdie his first 15 holes. He finished with three pars.

Bryan shot a 65 to match his season's best round, set last month in Detroit.

Former U.S. Open champ and past Wyndham winner Webb Simpson was among a large group at 66.

A pair of major champions who challenged at the PGA Championship last week struggled in the opening round.

Brooks Koepka had a 72 and Justin Rose a 73.