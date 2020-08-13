All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|6-1
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|8-3
|3-5
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|_
|5-4
|W-2
|3-4
|6-3
|Toronto
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|2½
|3-7
|L-1
|1-3
|5-6
|Boston
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|3-8
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|7-1
|5-6
|Detroit
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|4-6
|5-1
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|2-6
|8-3
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|6-4
|4-5
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-4
|4-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|9-3
|4-3
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|7-4
|1-5
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-4
|3-6
|Los Angeles
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-5
|3-7
|Seattle
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|3-7
|4-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|2-0
|6-4
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-2
|4-7
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|2½
|5-4
|L-1
|2-7
|4-1
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|4-7
|4-4
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|4-7
|1-1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|12
|3
|.800
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|7-1
|5-2
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-6
|4-4
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-6
|5-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|9½
|6½
|1-9
|L-3
|2-6
|1-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|6-4
|6-2
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|5-5
|7-2
|San Diego
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|6-4
|5-4
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|3-4
|5-7
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|3-3
|5-9
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
Texas 7, Seattle 4
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.