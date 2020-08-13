  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/13 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 12 6 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-2 6-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 _ 7-3 W-5 8-3 3-5
Baltimore 9 7 .563 2 _ 5-4 W-2 3-4 6-3
Toronto 6 9 .400 3-7 L-1 1-3 5-6
Boston 6 12 .333 6 4 3-7 L-3 3-8 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 7 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-1 5-6
Detroit 9 7 .563 _ 5-5 L-2 4-6 5-1
Chicago 10 9 .526 2 ½ 5-5 W-2 2-6 8-3
Cleveland 10 9 .526 2 ½ 5-5 L-2 6-4 4-5
Kansas City 8 11 .421 4 5-5 W-1 4-4 4-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 13 6 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-3 4-3
Texas 8 9 .471 4 6-4 W-2 7-4 1-5
Houston 8 10 .444 2 4-6 W-1 5-4 3-6
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 6 4-6 L-1 4-5 3-7
Seattle 7 13 .350 4 3-7 L-2 3-7 4-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 8 4 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 2-0 6-4
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1 ½ 4-6 L-3 7-2 4-7
Washington 6 8 .429 3 5-4 L-1 2-7 4-1
New York 8 11 .421 3 5-5 W-1 4-7 4-4
Philadelphia 5 8 .385 3 4-6 L-2 4-7 1-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 12 3 .800 _ _ 8-2 W-2 7-1 5-2
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 8 10 .444 5-5 L-1 4-6 4-4
Milwaukee 7 9 .438 4-6 L-1 2-6 5-3
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 1-9 L-3 2-6 1-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 12 6 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 6-4 6-2
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 5-5 7-2
San Diego 11 8 .579 _ 5-5 L-1 6-4 5-4
Arizona 8 11 .421 3 5-5 W-1 3-4 5-7
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5 3-7 L-1 3-3 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Detroit (Nova 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.