Celtic signs Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish champion Celtic signed Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham on Thursday.

Celtic said the 23-year-old Ajeti agreed a four-year contract. The fee was not disclosed but was reportedly around 5 million pounds ($6.6 million).

It was unclear if Celtic registered Ajeti with UEFA before a 2200 GMT deadline on Wednesday to be eligible for the Champions League first qualifying round. Celtic hosts KR Reykjavik in a single-leg game next Tuesday.

Ajeti made little impact in the last English Premier League with West Ham after two good years with Basel in Switzerland.

Ajeti, whose family has roots in Kosovo, opted to represent Switzerland and has played in 10 international games. His brother Arlind, who also started his career at Basel, choose to play for Albania.

