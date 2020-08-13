  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/13 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 8 4 .667 _
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1
Washington 6 8 .429 3
New York 8 11 .421
Philadelphia 5 8 .385
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 3 .800 _
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5
Cincinnati 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 9 .438
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 _
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½
San Diego 11 8 .579
Arizona 8 11 .421
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

___

Wednesday's Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.