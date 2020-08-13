All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|3
|.800
|_
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|Cincinnati
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Milwaukee
|7
|9
|.438
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|5
Arizona 13, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.