NBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/13 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 52 19 .732
x-Boston 48 23 .676 4
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 10½
x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 17
New York 21 45 .318 28½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 44 28 .611
x-Orlando 32 40 .444 12
Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½
Washington 24 47 .338 19½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778
x-Indiana 44 28 .611 12
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 44 27 .620
x-Dallas 43 31 .581
Memphis 33 39 .458 11½
San Antonio 32 38 .457 11½
New Orleans 30 41 .423 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 46 26 .639
x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620
x-Utah 43 28 .606
Portland 34 39 .466 12½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743
x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676
Phoenix 33 39 .458 20
Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 108, Houston 104

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121

Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115

L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111

Thursday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.