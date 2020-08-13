All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|52
|19
|.732
|—
|x-Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|4
|x-Philadelphia
|42
|30
|.583
|10½
|x-Brooklyn
|35
|36
|.493
|17
|New York
|21
|45
|.318
|28½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Miami
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|x-Orlando
|32
|40
|.444
|12
|Charlotte
|23
|42
|.354
|17½
|Washington
|24
|47
|.338
|19½
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|21½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|56
|16
|.778
|—
|x-Indiana
|44
|28
|.611
|12
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|30½
|Detroit
|20
|46
|.303
|33
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|33½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|x-Dallas
|43
|31
|.581
|2½
|Memphis
|33
|39
|.458
|11½
|San Antonio
|32
|38
|.457
|11½
|New Orleans
|30
|41
|.423
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Denver
|46
|26
|.639
|—
|x-Oklahoma City
|44
|27
|.620
|1½
|x-Utah
|43
|28
|.606
|2½
|Portland
|34
|39
|.466
|12½
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|23
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-L.A. Lakers
|52
|18
|.743
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|48
|23
|.676
|4½
|Phoenix
|33
|39
|.458
|20
|Sacramento
|30
|41
|.423
|22½
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Indiana 108, Houston 104
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121
Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115
L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.