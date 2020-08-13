Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;29;22;Partly sunny;28;23;SW;14;81%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, less humid;39;33;Hazy sunshine;40;32;NW;16;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Hazy sun and warm;37;23;WNW;21;28%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;23;Hazy sun and humid;30;24;S;13;66%;6%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;31;20;Thunderstorms;25;19;N;8;82%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;ESE;8;71%;22%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Warm with hazy sun;37;26;N;11;25%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;19;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;N;11;61%;60%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;21;11;A morning t-storm;24;15;SE;13;71%;83%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;N;14;41%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;7;Cloudy;13;5;ESE;12;72%;36%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;44;28;Hazy, breezy and hot;44;27;WNW;22;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;S;7;69%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Mainly cloudy;27;20;W;18;68%;42%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;11;75%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;Sunny and nice;28;22;S;14;67%;6%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;33;25;E;9;69%;60%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A t-storm in spots;34;19;W;7;45%;55%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warm;31;21;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;11;52%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;11;A shower or t-storm;18;10;ESE;11;72%;80%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;ENE;16;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;32;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;WSW;9;80%;83%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;31;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SSE;8;75%;72%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;30;17;Partial sunshine;32;19;ESE;8;45%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;8;53%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;18;6;WSW;10;72%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;20;Hazy sun;30;19;NE;13;31%;2%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Variable cloudiness;31;25;SW;15;71%;13%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunlit and very warm;37;24;NNW;10;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;9;Clouds and sun;17;12;NW;12;67%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SSE;7;63%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Partly sunny;35;26;S;11;62%;38%;13

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;12;60%;14%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Sunny intervals;30;26;S;13;74%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny;25;14;SSE;10;59%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Rather cloudy;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;WSW;13;80%;77%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Sunlit and very warm;40;29;S;15;40%;9%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;30;19;Partly sunny;30;19;S;16;59%;26%;10

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;28;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SE;17;82%;71%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;18;Partly sunny, warm;36;17;NE;10;13%;3%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;SE;16;70%;64%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and warmer;36;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;S;9;59%;5%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;20;14;Partly sunny;19;13;NE;16;88%;37%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Hazy sun and warm;36;22;NE;11;17%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Nice with sunshine;29;21;WSW;20;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;Showers around;31;26;SE;13;79%;76%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;ENE;13;18%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;11;71%;73%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;17;10;Partly sunny;19;13;WSW;12;74%;34%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon rain;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;10;78%;63%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSE;11;72%;75%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;ENE;17;55%;72%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;21;Rain and drizzle;24;21;W;15;91%;73%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;25;NE;19;72%;76%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunny and less humid;28;21;ENE;17;48%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Downpours;32;24;E;12;75%;83%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;40;30;Hazy sun and warm;38;30;N;13;45%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;NNW;11;27%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;42;17;Hazy sun, not as hot;37;17;NNE;8;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;34;29;Mostly cloudy;35;29;WSW;16;67%;44%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;SSW;8;84%;89%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;34;26;Hazy sunshine;36;26;SSW;19;48%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;19;10;Sun and some clouds;22;9;NNE;10;45%;5%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NE;20;63%;82%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;21;WSW;12;53%;28%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;10;73%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;7;75%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Windy this afternoon;15;-4;Plenty of sunshine;15;-3;E;22;22%;4%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Cloudy;27;24;SW;13;78%;44%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;15;Clearing;17;15;SSE;14;78%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;27;17;Sunny and nice;26;17;NNW;15;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;29;19;Showers and t-storms;24;18;NE;8;79%;79%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;32;21;Sunny;35;22;S;10;40%;8%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;21;SW;12;70%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;W;7;41%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Clearing;31;28;W;10;67%;30%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;35;26;Sunshine and warm;36;26;ENE;9;56%;2%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;N;11;73%;81%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;N;15;75%;69%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;13;A shower or t-storm;24;12;S;9;59%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;28;Partly sunny;32;27;ESE;14;65%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;18;9;Partly sunny;20;10;SW;6;63%;15%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;28;24;Inc. clouds;28;24;S;22;72%;66%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;16;6;Partly sunny;17;9;NNW;11;77%;10%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NE;6;53%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;16;10;Sunny intervals;17;11;N;19;58%;35%;4

Mumbai, India;Downpours;30;26;Showers and t-storms;28;26;WSW;28;90%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Showers around;24;13;SE;10;72%;72%;7

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ENE;14;69%;45%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;24;W;13;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;24;13;An afternoon shower;21;13;WSW;14;83%;69%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Mostly cloudy;35;26;SW;13;58%;33%;9

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;SSE;7;70%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;16;Abundant sunshine;28;14;E;12;56%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;S;8;77%;68%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;SSW;17;86%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;34;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;24;E;10;69%;17%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A shower or t-storm;25;17;WNW;13;75%;69%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;9;Showers around;18;11;NNE;16;75%;70%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A heavy thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;11;82%;70%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Humid with some sun;31;24;SE;20;79%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;35;24;Some sun, a shower;36;25;S;10;45%;81%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Showers and t-storms;28;18;NW;7;67%;82%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;28;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;S;9;87%;72%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;10;Cloudy with a shower;21;10;WSW;13;64%;82%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;WNW;12;71%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;27;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;SE;13;61%;59%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Mostly sunny;13;10;SE;13;67%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Partly sunny;23;13;ENE;6;70%;30%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;30;21;Sunny;30;20;N;9;64%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;28;Hazy sun;43;28;N;16;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunshine;33;21;SW;12;44%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Increasing clouds;20;13;WSW;8;65%;73%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Clearing and warm;27;18;SW;13;56%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;E;8;83%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;27;A passing shower;31;26;ENE;20;72%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Rain and a t-storm;27;19;NE;8;84%;88%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;28;16;Mostly cloudy;27;16;NW;12;37%;18%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;4;A morning shower;14;2;SSW;6;66%;69%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;32;23;Some sun, a shower;32;23;N;9;71%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;NNW;13;57%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;25;14;NNE;9;53%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SSW;12;84%;92%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very hot;37;30;Sunny and very hot;38;29;SSE;15;57%;9%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;SE;6;75%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A t-storm in spots;29;15;SSE;9;60%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;15;73%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;26;15;Partial sunshine;26;14;SW;11;58%;21%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;22;11;A little p.m. rain;21;12;SE;12;66%;85%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;SE;11;55%;50%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;16;11;Partial sunshine;20;12;NE;7;71%;30%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;N;11;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;17;NNW;17;44%;11%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;39;27;Hot with hazy sun;39;26;S;13;15%;5%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;14;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;35;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;ESE;7;43%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;12;64%;54%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;ENE;18;66%;13%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;ESE;11;52%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;40;26;Very hot;40;26;ENE;8;23%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;23;9;Mostly cloudy;23;10;NE;13;54%;16%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;E;7;58%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;Warm with some sun;32;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;W;8;75%;82%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;S;8;85%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;21;10;Partial sunshine;23;11;SSW;6;56%;7%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny;29;17;SE;11;42%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;15;8;Clearing and breezy;10;4;SE;27;62%;8%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A couple of t-storms;28;24;S;12;90%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;32;18;Partial sunshine;28;17;NNE;9;38%;14%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather