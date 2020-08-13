Ministry of Defense responds to Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday (Aug. 13) reiterated its ability to protect the Taiwanese people in reaction to China's announcement that it recently carried out military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier that same day, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a news conference that several live combat drills have been carried out near Taiwan with the sole purpose of "eliminating all pro-Taiwan independence activists" and safeguarding China's sovereignty. It said multiple units were involved in the live ammunition exercises in and around the north and south ends of the Taiwan Strait.

Zhang Chunhui (張春暉), a spokesperson from the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, pointed out that a certain country, referring to the U.S., has been involved in cross-strait issues and sent the wrong message to the Taiwanese "separatists." Emphasizing the Chinese claim that Taiwan is part of China, he said that China's territorial integrity cannot be compromised and that the drills are necessary to defend regional stability, according to ETtoday.

In response, the MND stressed that all activities near Taiwan are being monitored, and there is nothing for the public to worry about. It also vowed to protect Taiwan's freedom and democracy, adding that the military will continue to upgrade its combat capabilities, reported UDN.