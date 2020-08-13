Lithuania bans Hezbollah members from entry

Lithuania on Thursday barred affiliates of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement from entering the country for the next ten years.

"Having taken into consideration the information acquired by our institutions and partners, we may conclude that 'Hezbollah' uses terrorist means that pose threat to the security of a significant number of countries, including Lithuania," said Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.

Lithuania stated it stands united with US, Germany, Britain and the Netherlands — all of which have taken a similar stance.

Hezbollah, founded in Lebanon in 1982, has been blamed for numerous attacks on Israel and has ties to Iran.