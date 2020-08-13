Pakistan wins toss, bats in 2nd test; England drops Archer

England's Jofra Archer reacts to a missed chance after bowling a delivery during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pak... England's Jofra Archer reacts to a missed chance after bowling a delivery during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Dan Mullan/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second test at a muggy Southampton on Thursday.

Paceman Jofra Archer was dropped by England, with Sam Curran chosen ahead of Mark Wood as the replacement in a selection that gives more length to the batting department.

In England's other change, batsman Zak Crawley replaced allrounder Ben Stokes, who has returned to New Zealand for family reasons and will also miss the third test.

Pakistan's only change saw Fawad Alam come in — for his first test appearance for 11 years — as an extra batsman at the expense of allrounder Shadab Khan, who was utilized for only 11.3 overs across the two innings in the three-wicket loss in Manchester last week.

___

Lineups:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

___

