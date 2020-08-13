5 Things to Know for Today

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wears a mask as he moves on the field during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Renton,... Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wears a mask as he moves on the field during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Volunteers from the American University of Beirut gather as they prepare to help remove debris in a neighborhood near the site of last week's explosio... Volunteers from the American University of Beirut gather as they prepare to help remove debris in a neighborhood near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Rock Hill School Board member Terry Hutchinson takes a picture of board chairwoman Helena Miller, left, and Windy Cole, right, in their matching masks... Rock Hill School Board member Terry Hutchinson takes a picture of board chairwoman Helena Miller, left, and Windy Cole, right, in their matching masks during a break at the board's meeting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Like school boards across the nation, Rock Hill's board has had to answer the simple question when do children return to school with no easy or guaranteed safe answer. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

An elderly woman walks past employees demonstrating outside a nursing home of the Korian group, one of the market leaders in the lucrative industry of... An elderly woman walks past employees demonstrating outside a nursing home of the Korian group, one of the market leaders in the lucrative industry of providing care and assisted living facilities for older adults, Monday, May 25, 2020 in Paris. In France, the group is facing several lawsuits filed by families who have lost loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic that has caused thousands of deaths in French care homes. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news confere... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE THEY’RE CELEBRATING VP PICK Kamala Harris’ selection as Joe Biden’s running mate is generating glee among South Asians worldwide and putting the spotlight on her as the first person of Asian descent on a presidential ticket.

2. ‘THE SICKEST ARE THOSE THE FURTHEST OUT’ The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare deep disparities across economic and racial lines in France’s health care system.

3. FOR SCHOOLS, A MAJOR DILEMMA School boards nationwide are facing the difficult decision about whether children should return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking input from their communities.

4. ‘THIS IS NOT HELP, IT IS A DUTY’ After a major explosion that tore through Beirut left around a quarter of a million people with homes unfit to live in, Lebanese have opened their homes to relatives, friends and neighbors.

5. PRECAUTIONS NFL IS TAKING Pro football players are required to wear masks and contact tracer watches around team facilities as the league tries to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 season.