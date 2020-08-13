Tips to tell real from fake Made-in-Taiwan masks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With mask fraud rife in Taiwan amid robust demand, methods have emerged to determine whether a mask offers protection against COVID-19.

Certified medical masks will be sold in boxes with clear labeling that says “CNS 14774," said Taiwanese pharmacist Shen Tsai-ying (沈采穎). The code means the protective gear is effective in filtering out droplets, aerosolized bacteria and particles, as well as body fluids, according to a guideline published by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration.

While many people tend to distinguish real from fake masks with the embossed “Made in Taiwan” characters on them, Shen cautioned that the method no longer works, as phonies are found to bear the same stamp, wrote CNA. Not every mask manufactured by members of the “national mask team of Taiwan” is embossed with the characters, she added.

Consumers are reminded not to confuse masks labeled as CNS 14774 with ones that come with other certification codes. For example, CNS 14755 denotes the ability to keep dust away while CNS 14756 suggests the use of activated carbon filters, but neither are the two types able to block germs or viruses, wrote Heho.

The public is advised to watch the information listed on the boxes of masks, which should include the CNS code, GMP/QSD number, and the manufacturer’s name, address, as well as the phone number. To avoid counterfeits, take advantage of the ID-based mask purchase system or buy masks from credible sources.

Packages of certified medical masks in Taiwan (CNA photo)