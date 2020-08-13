Relatives of murdered Taiwanese businessman dispute Indonesian police report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The relatives of a Taiwanese businessman murdered in Indonesia dispute the police version of events that a relationship with his secretary was the motive behind the killing, reports said Thursday (Aug. 13).

The man, surnamed Hsu (許), was murdered at his home in the city of Cikarang in West Java on July 24, and his body was disposed of in a nearby river, police told a news conference Wednesday (Aug. 12) following the detention of four suspects. Five others potentially involved in the murder were still on the run, CNA reported.

However, relatives of the dead businessman disputed the police’s story that he had been killed in a hit arranged by his secretary, a woman named as “SS,” whom he had asked to undergo an abortion.

The woman was also worried that Hsu would transfer funds destined for her to the family maid instead because he had taken a liking to her, police said. The businessman had paid her up to NT$40,000 (US$1,300) to have the abortion, according to the report.

In April, SS first contacted a sorcerer to put a spell on Hsu, but in June one of the suspects met her and offered to organize the Taiwanese man’s killing for a sum of NT$300,000, police said. As she paid part of the money, the group of conspirators planned the execution of the hit.

In a statement, Hsu’s relatives disputed the police account of the events, saying their allegations of infidelity smeared the victim’s character and caused them to suffer twice under the onslaught of Indonesian and Taiwanese media reports.