Taipei Zoo’s second giant panda cub growing fast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mother panda Yuan Yuan (圓圓) was at first nervous in taking care of her newborn, but she has since become a skilled nurturer.

The baby panda Yuan Zai-mei (圓仔妹) is 45 days old and weighs about 2.5 grams. At first hand-fed by zookeepers, Yuan Zai-mei has been back with her mother for the last 24 days. She has swiftly recovered from a minor back injury diagnosed at birth.



Yuan Yuan grabs baby Yuan Zai-mei by the scruff of her neck. (Taipei Zoo photo)

On July 22, Yuan Yuan began breastfeeding Yuan Zai-mei. She was very tense when she had to handle the baby on her own, according to the Taipei Zoo's “Second Baby Growth Diary.”

In the beginning, Yuan Yuan would immediately pick up Yuan Zai-mei whenever she heard her crying. In normal cases, giant pandas eat while sitting, but vigilant mother Yuan Yuan would squat to eat while still holding her cub.

As Yuan Yuan came to get a grip on motherhood, Yuan Zai-mei’s cries did not disturb her as much, and the giant panda became a calmer parent. Gradually, she has become more at peace with the cub, her environment, and the zookeepers.

Instead of immediately picking up the baby, Yuan Yuan would utter sheep-like sounds meant to soothe. The noises seemed to say, “Yuan Zai-mei, good girl! Mom is having a meal, and I will hug you later!”



Calmed-down mom Yuan Yuan enjoying a recent meal in a separate enclosure. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Yuan Yuan’s acceptance of the motherhood routine has even made her more willing to once again accept the zoo’s animal training routine. However, these days she is often more tired and can become quite sensitive.

The zoo has tried to minimize strangers as of late and has also cut down on film personnel. Photographers have claimed that taking pictures of the baby is not easy, as the animal can get angry at unfamiliar smells and sounds.



Yuan Zai-mei at 36 days old. (Taipei Zoo photo)

As it happens, Yuan Zai-mei is so new to this world that her name has not even been fully settled. The current one is only a diminutive that has been derived from her mother's name.

Online submissions for the baby’s name were held from July 27 to Aug. 7. Results have not yet been announced.