Marlins finally get to go home after beating Blue Jays 14-11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Magneuris Sierra hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins overcame Toronto's seven home runs to outlast the Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night in the final game of their season-opening, three-week road trip.

Bo Bichette went 5 for 5 for the Blue Jays, a day after homering during a 10-inning win in their first game at their new Buffalo home. He connected again as Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to lose while slugging at least seven homers.

After this detour to Sahlen Field, the Marlins finally get to go home.

Miami has an off day before facing Atlanta for three games to start a seven-game homestand. The Marlins' grueling road odyssey began with a trip to Atlanta on July 21 for a pair of exhibition games and moved on to Philadelphia for a season-opening, three-game series.

The Marlins, however, had their return home delayed when an outbreak of COVID-19 occurred, forcing seven games to be postponed.

Despite the travel woes, the Marlins have had at least a share of first place in the NL East every day so far this season.

