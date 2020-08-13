  1. Home
Taiwan proposes 10% increase in defense spending for 2021

By  REUTERS
2020/08/13 11:43
A surface-to-air missile  system in Taiwan  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence spending in 2021 is set to grow 10.2% compared with this year, according to Reuters calculations from government figures released on Thursday, ramping up investment in the face of increased military pressure from China.

President Tsai Ing-wen's cabinet proposed T$453.4 billion ($15.42 billion) in military spending for the year starting January, versus T$411.3 billion budgeted for this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement.