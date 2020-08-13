BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2465
|Up
|17
|Sep
|2451
|2494
|2451
|2479
|Up
|21
|Oct
|2465
|Up
|17
|Dec
|2445
|2480
|2445
|2465
|Up
|17
|Mar
|2440
|2470
|2438
|2453
|Up
|15
|May
|2433
|2462
|2432
|2445
|Up
|14
|Jul
|2442
|2457
|2429
|2440
|Up
|13
|Sep
|2450
|2450
|2419
|2432
|Up
|12
|Dec
|2426
|2426
|2407
|2419
|Up
|11
|Mar
|2417
|Up
|11
|May
|2422
|Up
|11
|Jul
|2422
|Up
|11