BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2465 Up 17
Sep 2451 2494 2451 2479 Up 21
Oct 2465 Up 17
Dec 2445 2480 2445 2465 Up 17
Mar 2440 2470 2438 2453 Up 15
May 2433 2462 2432 2445 Up 14
Jul 2442 2457 2429 2440 Up 13
Sep 2450 2450 2419 2432 Up 12
Dec 2426 2426 2407 2419 Up 11
Mar 2417 Up 11
May 2422 Up 11
Jul 2422 Up 11