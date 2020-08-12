WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Connecticut
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|New York
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Dallas
|3
|5
|.375
|4
___
Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79
Minnesota 68, Washington 48
Los Angeles 93, New York 78
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.