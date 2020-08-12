  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/12 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 3 .625
Indiana 3 5 .375 2
Washington 3 5 .375 2
Connecticut 2 6 .250 3
Atlanta 2 6 .250 3
New York 1 7 .125 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Las Vegas 6 2 .750 1
Minnesota 6 2 .750 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 2
Dallas 3 5 .375 4

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 98, Indiana 79

Minnesota 68, Washington 48

Los Angeles 93, New York 78

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.