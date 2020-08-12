  1. Home
NBA Individual Leaders

By  Associated Press
2020/08/12 22:00

INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020

SCORING AVERAGE
G FG FT PTS AVG
Harden, HOU 66 650 675 2263 34.3
Beal, WAS 57 593 385 1741 30.5
Lillard, POR 65 611 452 1936 29.8
Young, ATL 60 546 481 1778 29.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 63 685 398 1857 29.5
Doncic, DAL 60 576 419 1741 29.0
Westbrook, HOU 57 604 290 1553 27.2
Leonard, LAC 56 523 349 1517 27.1
Booker, PHX 69 616 463 1836 26.6
Davis, LAL 62 551 444 1618 26.1
James, LAL 66 637 261 1681 25.5
LaVine, CHI 60 539 268 1530 25.5
Mitchell, UTA 68 599 276 1644 24.2
Ingram, NOP 62 507 313 1477 23.8
Tatum, BOS 66 552 254 1547 23.4
Siakam, TOR 59 495 237 1356 23.0
McCollum, POR 69 602 133 1531 22.2
DeRozan, SAS 68 557 381 1504 22.1
Fox, SAC 51 391 241 1077 21.1
Middleton, MIL 61 466 204 1283 21.0
Sexton, CLE 65 513 226 1349 20.8
Dinwiddie, BKN 64 424 347 1318 20.6
Porzingis, DAL 57 398 226 1164 20.4
Walker, BOS 56 378 209 1145 20.4
Brown, BOS 57 427 176 1159 20.3
Bogdanovic, UTA 63 418 250 1275 20.2
Butler, MIA 57 343 435 1150 20.2
Jokic, DEN 71 557 244 1437 20.2
Warren, IND 67 534 167 1326 19.8
Harris, PHI 70 539 165 1371 19.6
Randle, NYK 64 463 258 1248 19.5
Vucevic, ORL 61 483 131 1192 19.5
Lowry, TOR 57 328 288 1107 19.4
Gallinari, OKC 60 356 253 1143 19.1
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 68 466 283 1300 19.1
Hield, SAC 71 488 115 1354 19.1
Holiday, NOP 61 458 129 1167 19.1
Aldridge, SAS 53 391 158 1001 18.9
Schroder, OKC 64 447 196 1212 18.9
Murray, DEN 57 401 161 1070 18.8
Oubre, PHX 56 373 192 1046 18.7
Harrell, LAC 63 471 231 1173 18.6
Fournier, ORL 66 434 180 1221 18.5
Sabonis, IND 62 458 214 1147 18.5
Graham, CHA 63 368 191 1145 18.2
Williams, LAC 64 383 287 1162 18.2
Rose, DET 50 369 121 904 18.1
Rozier, CHA 63 398 166 1134 18.0
Morant, MEM 66 442 237 1181 17.9
Drummond, DET 49 360 149 870 17.8

___

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 386 557 .693
Allen, BKN 297 457 .65
Clarke, MEM 292 470 .621
Whiteside, POR 431 696 .619
Adams, OKC 279 469 .595
Collins, ATL 353 605 .583
Valanciunas, MEM 421 722 .583
Harrell, LAC 471 812 .58
Simmons, PHI 375 647 .58
Wood, DET 288 508 .567
Adebayo, MIA 437 785 .557
Antetokounmpo, MIL 685 1238 .553
Ayton, PHX 305 558 .547
Sabonis, IND 458 848 .54
Warren, IND 534 997 .536
DeRozan, SAS 557 1049 .531
Drummond, DET 360 679 .53
Jokic, DEN 557 1059 .526
Ibaka, TOR 343 670 .512
Thompson, CLE 288 562 .512
Towns, MIN 316 622 .508
Anunoby, TOR 286 566 .505
Davis, LAL 551 1096 .503
Hayward, BOS 350 700 .5
Middleton, MIL 466 934 .499
Curry, DAL 281 565 .497
Paschall, GSW 318 640 .497
James, LAL 637 1290 .494
Aldridge, SAS 391 793 .493
Powell, TOR 285 579 .492

___

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
3FG 3FGA PCT
Hill, MIL 81 176 .46
Redick, NOP 180 397 .453
Curry, DAL 143 318 .45
Robinson, MIA 265 596 .445
Morris, NYK 116 264 .439
McDermott, IND 120 280 .429
Harris, BKN 171 402 .425
Bertans, WAS 200 472 .424
Bjelica, SAC 133 316 .421
Trent, POR 108 258 .419
Korver, MIL 98 235 .417
Middleton, MIL 147 353 .416
Bogdanovic, UTA 189 457 .414
Olynyk, MIA 92 223 .413
Thomas, WAS 78 189 .413
Gallinari, OKC 178 432 .412
Towns, MIN 114 277 .412
George, LAC 153 372 .411
Rozier, CHA 172 423 .407
McLemore, HOU 178 441 .404
Mykhailiuk, DET 115 285 .404
Tatum, BOS 189 469 .403
Warren, IND 91 226 .403
Snell, DET 102 254 .402
Niang, UTA 87 217 .401
Holiday, IND 86 215 .4
Ingles, UTA 140 350 .4
Fournier, ORL 173 434 .399
Galloway, DET 132 331 .399
Holiday, IND 127 318 .399

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

FT FTA PCT
Wanamaker, BOS 126 136 .926
Booker, PHX 463 504 .919
Middleton, MIL 204 222 .919
Paul, OKC 249 275 .905
Bogdanovic, UTA 250 277 .903
Burks, GSW 201 224 .897
Brogdon, IND 166 186 .892
Redick, NOP 165 185 .892
Gallinari, OKC 253 285 .888
Lillard, POR 452 509 .888
Leonard, LAC 349 394 .886
Augustin, ORL 154 174 .885
Gay, SAS 120 136 .882
George, LAC 185 210 .881
Murray, DEN 161 183 .88
Rozier, CHA 166 190 .874
Lee, GSW 110 126 .873
Rose, DET 121 139 .871
Teague, MIN 125 144 .868
Harden, HOU 675 781 .864
Walker, BOS 209 242 .864
Mitchell, UTA 276 320 .863
Lowry, TOR 288 334 .862
Rubio, PHX 194 225 .862
Williams, LAC 287 333 .862
Young, ATL 481 559 .86
Hayward, BOS 124 145 .855
Love, CLE 187 219 .854
Ross, ORL 157 184 .853
White, SAS 180 211 .853

REBOUNDS PER GAME

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Drummond, DET 49 226 549 775 15.82
Antetokounmpo, MIL 63 140 716 856 13.59
Whiteside, POR 66 253 643 896 13.58
Gobert, UTA 68 230 686 916 13.47
Sabonis, IND 62 189 582 771 12.44
Valanciunas, MEM 69 210 559 769 11.14
Vucevic, ORL 61 140 527 667 10.93
Adebayo, MIA 71 176 557 733 10.32
Thompson, CLE 57 226 351 577 10.12
Jordan, BKN 56 141 420 561 10.02
Jokic, DEN 71 165 538 703 9.9
Favors, NOP 51 163 338 501 9.82
Love, CLE 56 54 493 547 9.77
Randle, NYK 64 151 471 622 9.72
Allen, BKN 69 210 450 660 9.57
Doncic, DAL 60 77 491 568 9.47
Porzingis, DAL 57 100 440 540 9.47
Adams, OKC 61 203 368 571 9.36
Davis, LAL 62 142 435 577 9.31
Ibaka, TOR 55 114 338 452 8.22
James, LAL 66 65 457 522 7.91
Westbrook, HOU