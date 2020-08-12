INCLUDES GAMES OF TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2020
SCORING AVERAGE
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden, HOU
|66
|650
|675
|2263
|34.3
|Beal, WAS
|57
|593
|385
|1741
|30.5
|Lillard, POR
|65
|611
|452
|1936
|29.8
|Young, ATL
|60
|546
|481
|1778
|29.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|63
|685
|398
|1857
|29.5
|Doncic, DAL
|60
|576
|419
|1741
|29.0
|Westbrook, HOU
|57
|604
|290
|1553
|27.2
|Leonard, LAC
|56
|523
|349
|1517
|27.1
|Booker, PHX
|69
|616
|463
|1836
|26.6
|Davis, LAL
|62
|551
|444
|1618
|26.1
|James, LAL
|66
|637
|261
|1681
|25.5
|LaVine, CHI
|60
|539
|268
|1530
|25.5
|Mitchell, UTA
|68
|599
|276
|1644
|24.2
|Ingram, NOP
|62
|507
|313
|1477
|23.8
|Tatum, BOS
|66
|552
|254
|1547
|23.4
|Siakam, TOR
|59
|495
|237
|1356
|23.0
|McCollum, POR
|69
|602
|133
|1531
|22.2
|DeRozan, SAS
|68
|557
|381
|1504
|22.1
|Fox, SAC
|51
|391
|241
|1077
|21.1
|Middleton, MIL
|61
|466
|204
|1283
|21.0
|Sexton, CLE
|65
|513
|226
|1349
|20.8
|Dinwiddie, BKN
|64
|424
|347
|1318
|20.6
|Porzingis, DAL
|57
|398
|226
|1164
|20.4
|Walker, BOS
|56
|378
|209
|1145
|20.4
|Brown, BOS
|57
|427
|176
|1159
|20.3
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|63
|418
|250
|1275
|20.2
|Butler, MIA
|57
|343
|435
|1150
|20.2
|Jokic, DEN
|71
|557
|244
|1437
|20.2
|Warren, IND
|67
|534
|167
|1326
|19.8
|Harris, PHI
|70
|539
|165
|1371
|19.6
|Randle, NYK
|64
|463
|258
|1248
|19.5
|Vucevic, ORL
|61
|483
|131
|1192
|19.5
|Lowry, TOR
|57
|328
|288
|1107
|19.4
|Gallinari, OKC
|60
|356
|253
|1143
|19.1
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|68
|466
|283
|1300
|19.1
|Hield, SAC
|71
|488
|115
|1354
|19.1
|Holiday, NOP
|61
|458
|129
|1167
|19.1
|Aldridge, SAS
|53
|391
|158
|1001
|18.9
|Schroder, OKC
|64
|447
|196
|1212
|18.9
|Murray, DEN
|57
|401
|161
|1070
|18.8
|Oubre, PHX
|56
|373
|192
|1046
|18.7
|Harrell, LAC
|63
|471
|231
|1173
|18.6
|Fournier, ORL
|66
|434
|180
|1221
|18.5
|Sabonis, IND
|62
|458
|214
|1147
|18.5
|Graham, CHA
|63
|368
|191
|1145
|18.2
|Williams, LAC
|64
|383
|287
|1162
|18.2
|Rose, DET
|50
|369
|121
|904
|18.1
|Rozier, CHA
|63
|398
|166
|1134
|18.0
|Morant, MEM
|66
|442
|237
|1181
|17.9
|Drummond, DET
|49
|360
|149
|870
|17.8
___
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|386
|557
|.693
|Allen, BKN
|297
|457
|.65
|Clarke, MEM
|292
|470
|.621
|Whiteside, POR
|431
|696
|.619
|Adams, OKC
|279
|469
|.595
|Collins, ATL
|353
|605
|.583
|Valanciunas, MEM
|421
|722
|.583
|Harrell, LAC
|471
|812
|.58
|Simmons, PHI
|375
|647
|.58
|Wood, DET
|288
|508
|.567
|Adebayo, MIA
|437
|785
|.557
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|685
|1238
|.553
|Ayton, PHX
|305
|558
|.547
|Sabonis, IND
|458
|848
|.54
|Warren, IND
|534
|997
|.536
|DeRozan, SAS
|557
|1049
|.531
|Drummond, DET
|360
|679
|.53
|Jokic, DEN
|557
|1059
|.526
|Ibaka, TOR
|343
|670
|.512
|Thompson, CLE
|288
|562
|.512
|Towns, MIN
|316
|622
|.508
|Anunoby, TOR
|286
|566
|.505
|Davis, LAL
|551
|1096
|.503
|Hayward, BOS
|350
|700
|.5
|Middleton, MIL
|466
|934
|.499
|Curry, DAL
|281
|565
|.497
|Paschall, GSW
|318
|640
|.497
|James, LAL
|637
|1290
|.494
|Aldridge, SAS
|391
|793
|.493
|Powell, TOR
|285
|579
|.492
___
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|
|3FG
|3FGA
|PCT
|Hill, MIL
|81
|176
|.46
|Redick, NOP
|180
|397
|.453
|Curry, DAL
|143
|318
|.45
|Robinson, MIA
|265
|596
|.445
|Morris, NYK
|116
|264
|.439
|McDermott, IND
|120
|280
|.429
|Harris, BKN
|171
|402
|.425
|Bertans, WAS
|200
|472
|.424
|Bjelica, SAC
|133
|316
|.421
|Trent, POR
|108
|258
|.419
|Korver, MIL
|98
|235
|.417
|Middleton, MIL
|147
|353
|.416
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|189
|457
|.414
|Olynyk, MIA
|92
|223
|.413
|Thomas, WAS
|78
|189
|.413
|Gallinari, OKC
|178
|432
|.412
|Towns, MIN
|114
|277
|.412
|George, LAC
|153
|372
|.411
|Rozier, CHA
|172
|423
|.407
|McLemore, HOU
|178
|441
|.404
|Mykhailiuk, DET
|115
|285
|.404
|Tatum, BOS
|189
|469
|.403
|Warren, IND
|91
|226
|.403
|Snell, DET
|102
|254
|.402
|Niang, UTA
|87
|217
|.401
|Holiday, IND
|86
|215
|.4
|Ingles, UTA
|140
|350
|.4
|Fournier, ORL
|173
|434
|.399
|Galloway, DET
|132
|331
|.399
|Holiday, IND
|127
|318
|.399
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
|FT
|FTA
|PCT
|Wanamaker, BOS
|126
|136
|.926
|Booker, PHX
|463
|504
|.919
|Middleton, MIL
|204
|222
|.919
|Paul, OKC
|249
|275
|.905
|Bogdanovic, UTA
|250
|277
|.903
|Burks, GSW
|201
|224
|.897
|Brogdon, IND
|166
|186
|.892
|Redick, NOP
|165
|185
|.892
|Gallinari, OKC
|253
|285
|.888
|Lillard, POR
|452
|509
|.888
|Leonard, LAC
|349
|394
|.886
|Augustin, ORL
|154
|174
|.885
|Gay, SAS
|120
|136
|.882
|George, LAC
|185
|210
|.881
|Murray, DEN
|161
|183
|.88
|Rozier, CHA
|166
|190
|.874
|Lee, GSW
|110
|126
|.873
|Rose, DET
|121
|139
|.871
|Teague, MIN
|125
|144
|.868
|Harden, HOU
|675
|781
|.864
|Walker, BOS
|209
|242
|.864
|Mitchell, UTA
|276
|320
|.863
|Lowry, TOR
|288
|334
|.862
|Rubio, PHX
|194
|225
|.862
|Williams, LAC
|287
|333
|.862
|Young, ATL
|481
|559
|.86
|Hayward, BOS
|124
|145
|.855
|Love, CLE
|187
|219
|.854
|Ross, ORL
|157
|184
|.853
|White, SAS
|180
|211
|.853
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Drummond, DET
|49
|226
|549
|775
|15.82
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|63
|140
|716
|856
|13.59
|Whiteside, POR
|66
|253
|643
|896
|13.58
|Gobert, UTA
|68
|230
|686
|916
|13.47
|Sabonis, IND
|62
|189
|582
|771
|12.44
|Valanciunas, MEM
|69
|210
|559
|769
|11.14
|Vucevic, ORL
|61
|140
|527
|667
|10.93
|Adebayo, MIA
|71
|176
|557
|733
|10.32
|Thompson, CLE
|57
|226
|351
|577
|10.12
|Jordan, BKN
|56
|141
|420
|561
|10.02
|Jokic, DEN
|71
|165
|538
|703
|9.9
|Favors, NOP
|51
|163
|338
|501
|9.82
|Love, CLE
|56
|54
|493
|547
|9.77
|Randle, NYK
|64
|151
|471
|622
|9.72
|Allen, BKN
|69
|210
|450
|660
|9.57
|Doncic, DAL
|60
|77
|491
|568
|9.47
|Porzingis, DAL
|57
|100
|440
|540
|9.47
|Adams, OKC
|61
|203
|368
|571
|9.36
|Davis, LAL
|62
|142
|435
|577
|9.31
|Ibaka, TOR
|55
|114
|338
|452
|8.22
|James, LAL
|66
|65
|457
|522
|7.91
|Westbrook, HOU
|