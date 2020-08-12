  1. Home
NBA Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/12 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Toronto 51 19 .729 9-1 W-2 25-10 26-9 33-11
x-Boston 48 23 .676 6-4 W-4 26-9 22-14 30-12
x-Philadelphia 42 29 .592 5-5 L-2 31-3 11-26 28-17
x-Brooklyn 35 36 .493 16½ 8-2 W-3 20-15 15-21 23-23
New York 21 45 .318 28 4-6 W-1 11-22 10-23 15-28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Miami 44 27 .620 5-5 W-1 29-7 15-20 30-12
x-Orlando 32 40 .444 12½ 5-5 L-5 17-17 15-23 20-23
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 4-6 W-1 10-21 13-21 16-24
Washington 24 47 .338 20 2-8 L-7 16-20 8-27 17-27
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22 4-6 L-1 14-20 6-27 11-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-Milwaukee 56 16 .778 3-7 W-1 30-5 26-11 37-7
x-Indiana 43 28 .606 12½ 6-4 L-1 24-11 19-17 27-19
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ 3-7 W-1 14-20 8-23 15-28
Detroit 20 46 .303 33 1-9 L-5 11-22 9-24 12-31
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½ 4-6 L-1 11-25 8-21 12-32
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Houston 44 26 .629 5-5 L-1 24-10 20-16 28-19
x-Dallas 43 31 .581 3 4-6 L-1 20-18 23-13 27-19
Memphis 33 39 .458 12 2-8 L-2 19-17 14-22 20-26
San Antonio 32 38 .457 12 6-4 W-3 19-15 13-23 20-22
New Orleans 30 41 .423 14½ 4-6 L-2 15-21 15-20 18-30
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Denver 46 25 .648 5-5 L-1 26-10 20-15 29-15
x-Oklahoma City 43 27 .614 6-4 L-1 22-14 21-13 27-18
x-Utah 43 28 .606 3 4-6 L-3 22-12 21-16 23-21
Portland 34 39 .466 13 6-4 W-2 21-15 13-24 20-27
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½ 3-7 L-3 8-24 11-21 9-30
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
z-L.A. Lakers 52 18 .743 5-5 W-1 25-9 27-9 36-9
x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 5 6-4 L-1 26-9 21-14 30-16
Phoenix 33 39 .458 20 9-1 W-7 16-22 17-17 18-27
Sacramento 30 41 .423 22½ 3-7 W-1 16-19 14-22 22-23
Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ 3-7 L-1 8-26 7-24 9-34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn 108, Orlando 96

San Antonio 123, Houston 105

Phoenix 130, Philadelphia 117

Boston 122, Memphis 107

Portland 134, Dallas 131

Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 126, Washington 113

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.