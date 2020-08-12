All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Toronto
|51
|19
|.729
|—
|9-1
|W-2
|25-10
|26-9
|33-11
|x-Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|3½
|6-4
|W-4
|26-9
|22-14
|30-12
|x-Philadelphia
|42
|29
|.592
|9½
|5-5
|L-2
|31-3
|11-26
|28-17
|x-Brooklyn
|35
|36
|.493
|16½
|8-2
|W-3
|20-15
|15-21
|23-23
|New York
|21
|45
|.318
|28
|4-6
|W-1
|11-22
|10-23
|15-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Miami
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|29-7
|15-20
|30-12
|x-Orlando
|32
|40
|.444
|12½
|5-5
|L-5
|17-17
|15-23
|20-23
|Charlotte
|23
|42
|.354
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|10-21
|13-21
|16-24
|Washington
|24
|47
|.338
|20
|2-8
|L-7
|16-20
|8-27
|17-27
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|14-20
|6-27
|11-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Milwaukee
|56
|16
|.778
|—
|3-7
|W-1
|30-5
|26-11
|37-7
|x-Indiana
|43
|28
|.606
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-11
|19-17
|27-19
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|30½
|3-7
|W-1
|14-20
|8-23
|15-28
|Detroit
|20
|46
|.303
|33
|1-9
|L-5
|11-22
|9-24
|12-31
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|33½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-25
|8-21
|12-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Houston
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|24-10
|20-16
|28-19
|x-Dallas
|43
|31
|.581
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|20-18
|23-13
|27-19
|Memphis
|33
|39
|.458
|12
|2-8
|L-2
|19-17
|14-22
|20-26
|San Antonio
|32
|38
|.457
|12
|6-4
|W-3
|19-15
|13-23
|20-22
|New Orleans
|30
|41
|.423
|14½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-21
|15-20
|18-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Denver
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|26-10
|20-15
|29-15
|x-Oklahoma City
|43
|27
|.614
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-14
|21-13
|27-18
|x-Utah
|43
|28
|.606
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|22-12
|21-16
|23-21
|Portland
|34
|39
|.466
|13
|6-4
|W-2
|21-15
|13-24
|20-27
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|23½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-24
|11-21
|9-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-L.A. Lakers
|52
|18
|.743
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|25-9
|27-9
|36-9
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|23
|.671
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|26-9
|21-14
|30-16
|Phoenix
|33
|39
|.458
|20
|9-1
|W-7
|16-22
|17-17
|18-27
|Sacramento
|30
|41
|.423
|22½
|3-7
|W-1
|16-19
|14-22
|22-23
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|34½
|3-7
|L-1
|8-26
|7-24
|9-34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
Brooklyn 108, Orlando 96
San Antonio 123, Houston 105
Phoenix 130, Philadelphia 117
Boston 122, Memphis 107
Portland 134, Dallas 131
Sacramento 112, New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 126, Washington 113
Indiana at Houston, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Orlando, 9 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.