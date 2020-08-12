  1. Home
AP Photos: Women with COVID give birth alone in Peru

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/12 21:32
Maria Alvarez, 24, holds her newborn baby girl, standing near the wooden box that contain the cremated remains of her husband who died from the new co...
Olinda Tafur, 20, lies on an examination table as she waits to be seen by obstetrician Dr. Osvaldo Sierra, inside a red tent set up in the emergency a...
A woman looks out from a coronavirus isolation pod as she is transferred to a special ward for mothers with COVID-19 at the National Perinatal and Mat...
A healthcare worker helps a fellow obstetrician receive a phone call making her rounds in a special ward for mothers with COVID-19, at the National Pe...
A healthcare worker measures the body temperature of Luisita Hermosillo, 32, as part of an initial check to identify if she is infected with the new c...
Maria Alvarez, 24, center, sits with other mothers who are infected with the new coronavirus, as they wait to be handed their babies before being disc...
A newborn baby cries lying in a crib lined with a red plastic sheet to identify babies whose mothers are infected with the new coronavirus, at the Nat...
Maria Alvarez, 24, nine months pregnant, lies on an examination table in an isolated holding area of the National Perinatal and Maternal Institute res...
Maria Alvarez, 24, shows a picture of herself with her late husband Marco Martinez who died from the new coronavirus in June, while resting in the hom...
Maria Alvarez, 24, pushes while giving birth in a special ward for mothers infected with COVID-19, at the National Perinatal and Maternal Institute, i...
Maria Alvarez, 24, waits to be handed her newborn baby girl as an obstetrician and neonatologist clamp the baby's umbilical cord, at the National Mate...
A neonatologist examines Maria Alvarez's newborn baby girl at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute in an isolated area reserved for mothers infec...
A nurse records the footprints of a newborn baby boy in an isolated area reserved for birthing mothers infected with COVID-19, at the National Materna...
Maria Alvarez, 24, rests in a coronavirus isolation pod after giving birth at the National Perinatal and Maternal Institute in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, ...
Maria Alvarez, 24, sits on a sofa holding her 1-day-old daughter, in an isolated area reserved for mothers with COVID-19, at the National Maternal Per...
A nurse admits an expectant mother who tested positive for the new coronavirus at an entry checkpoint set up outside the emergency entrance of the Nat...
A red plastic sheet used to identify newborn babies whose mothers are infected with the new coronavirus sits balled up in a wheelchair at the National...
Accompanied by her husband, Carmen Garcia, 43, cradles her newborn baby delivered in a special ward for mothers with COVID-19, as they leave the Natio...
Dr. Osvaldo Sierra gauges the cervical dilation of Maria Novella inside a red tent set up to receive expectant mothers who have tested positive for th...
A nurse receives an expectant mother at an entry checkpoint who must be tested for COVID-19 before she can be admitted, outside the emergency entrance...
Maria Alvarez, 24, cradles her 6-day-old daughter, in the home of friend who has offered her a place to stay, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020. Alv...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Before she gave birth in Peru’s largest maternity hospital, María Alvarez closed her eyes and made one request through her face mask.

“Where’s my husband?″ she said. “I want my husband to come.″

But the baby’s father, Marco Martínez, had died a month before from the novel coronavirus.

María, who had an asymptomatic case of the virus, was giving birth to her first child, a daughter, at 24 in a special ward for mothers with COVID-19.

Peru’s National Perinatal and Maternal Institute has dedicated about half its facilities to care for infected pregnant women. Between April and the start of August, more than 2,000 infected patients gave birth there, with 120 newborns testing positive.

One in four people in Peru’s capital of 10 million people could be infected with the coronavirus, according to a study published by health authorities in July, with more than 483,000 confirmed infected across the country of 32 million and more than 21,000 dead.

Despite wearing personal protective equipment and taking other measures to avoid infection, 400 of the 2,000 workers in the institute have also been infected, said its director, Enrique Guevara.

The institute has barred partners or other relatives from attending births, and pregnant women are moved through the hospital in wheeled beds protected by transparent covers to block the virus from spreading.

Martínez returned to Peru in November after five years working in an electronics store in Chile.

Alvarez became pregnant, and after the coronavirus hit Peru, both went to work for a friend sewing face masks.

Martínez became ill and died in June. Alvarez took a test that came back positive, but never experienced symptoms.

She felt contractions on July 29, and rushed to the hospital with a set of blue clothing for the boy that doctors had said was coming. To her surprise, she gave birth to a girl.

Days after giving birth, as she recovered in her isolated bed, she said she had still not decided what to name her daughter.

“What I know,″ she said. ’’Is that I don’t want her to suffer like her mother and father.″