Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and CEO and President, CBS Interactive, Marc DeBoise speaks at the Executiv... FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and CEO and President, CBS Interactive, Marc DeBoise speaks at the Executive Presentation during the CBS TCA Winter 2020 Press Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that incorporates the existing CBS All Access platform and adds content from Viacom brands like MTV and BET as well as Paramount movies. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family's drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Redstone built the company through aggressive acquisitions, but many headlines with his name focused on severed ties with wives, actors and executives. In multiple interviews, he said he’d never die.

His tight-fisted grip on the National Amusements theater chain, which controlled CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. through voting stock, was passed to his daughter Shari Redstone, who battled top executives to re-merge the two entities that split in 2006.